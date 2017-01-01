AZ Insider: Scottsdale's Canal Event Wins International Awards

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside view on the stories that make headlines.
Scottsdale’s much talked about cutting-edge art event with public art in the canal and soaring into the skies above- is in the international spotlight! Yes, Congratulations are in order to the Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light.
The large scale event, along with the Scottsdale Arts Festival have won 10 awards for excellence in the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA). The awards were presented during the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, part of the 62nd Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat. The professional competition draws entries from among the world’s top festivals and events.
The mega artistic event boasted eight large-scale, contemporary public art installations positioned in the Arizona Canal, along its banks —- and into the skies above. Not to mention the live music , performances and educational activities from Scottsdale Public Art.
Kim Curry-Evans, the new director of Public Art at Scottsdale Arts is excited about the accolades. “ Scottsdale Public Art is delighted that IFEA has recognized the strength and quality of Canal Convergence 2017 with seven Pinnacle awards, “ she says. “The distinction of multiple awards is an honor that we take very seriously.”
“The prestige of this award elevates our event in the eyes of our international and national colleagues,” adds Jamie Prins, associate director of patron experience and Scottsdale Arts Festival manager. “Scottsdale Arts and the Scottsdale Arts Festival would not be able to put on many of our various programs and events without the support of our great volunteers.”
Canal Convergence 2017 won for Gold – Best Single Magazine Display Ad, Silver – Best Event Program, Silver – Best Misc. On-Site Décor (Canal Convergence Magnum Benches), Silver – Best Event Within an Existing Festival (Night Light Bike Ride), Bronze – Best Video Promotion (The Making of Canal Convergence 2017), Bronze – Best Misc. Printed Materials (Single Page), and Bronze – Best Sponsor Partner (SRP)
Scottsdale Arts Festival 2017 won : Gold – Best Volunteer Program, Silver – Best Newspaper Insert/Supplement and the Bronze – Best Event Program.
Congratulations !
Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer, and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Entertainment Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, MONEY Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at redkarpetgir