Mom's Moment: Preggo Mama Must Haves

My #3 is due any day. Still can’t believe a third little human is heading into my heart, and I’ll have three kids, under four, under one roof.

I’m tirelessly putting together new baby essential-type pieces, but decided to dedicate a single post to us expecting moms. Moms who want to look good, feel good and achieve utter convenience during this beautiful, wonderful, and emotionally draining times of our lives.

And so, my picks for comfort, style and more for the modern mom-to-be.

First, when you do decide you’re done having children, treat your neck to the ultimate keepsake: a Tiny Tags 14K gold necklace for moms wanting to fashionably flaunt bling of their child’s name. Consider Tiny Tags the most elite, high-quality jewelry option for mamas. Choose from an array of elegant designs: pendants, charms, skinny bars and more, all customized with names and/or birthdays of loved ones. It’s a necklace you won’t want to take off, and a gift (for yourself!) that’s both stunning and special.

Next, for breastfeeding mamas, you’ll want to maximize every pumping session- trust me, they’re not fun, so get the most out of each milk retrieval. I’m a huge fan of Medela pumps because it’s a trusted brand that’s been around for a long time. I like the Freestyle double electric breast pump that includes a rechargeable battery and lightweight motor, providing a mobile pumping experience for busy mamas. There’s even a digital display, timer and memory button helping you personalize and control your pump sessions. The all-in-one deluxe set includes the portable breast pump carry bag, cooler set, breast shields and more. Pair your new breastfeeding BFF with the Easy Expression Hands-free Pumping Bustier showcasing patented, stretch technology. You might feel weird, but you’ll appreciate the convenience factor.

Speaking of breastfeeding, you’ll need nursing gear- bras, tanks, dresses, etc. You name it, you’ll want it, considering you’ll be breastfeeding around the clock. My new obsession is the super soft collection via Kindred Bravely, a company that offers the finest in nursing bras, tanks, loungewear, nighties and more. I love the Angelina Nursing & Maternity Gown, easily worn at the hospital, at home, or around town. You’ll feel comfortable and luxurious in this ultra soft dress that stays cool to the touch. It doesn’t have annoying elastic bands around the chest, so you won’t feel restrained. Available in many colors.

While on the subject of apparel, some more innovative companies targeting new moms…

Lalabu is one of those “I wish I thought of that”-type of companies. They created their signature “Soothe Shirt,” which serves as a stylish all-in-one babywearing tank that’s both a nursing top for mom and cozy carrying pouch for baby. (Kinda imitating a kangaroo.) The shirt features an easy-to-use pouch that calms newborns, a built-in nursing bra, inner mesh for breathability, a pouch extender that grows with baby, and soft and secure fabric. Plus, the shirt covers your stomach and back while nursing. And get this- they even have a pouch tee for DAD- the first babywearing shirt for fathers!

Boodywear is another apparel collection that flaunts my new obsession: bamboo. Made from organic toxic free bamboo plants, Boody bamboo is sustainable and requires much less water than cotton plants. Silky soft underwear, bras and tanks for moms who simply crave comfort. Plus, your little one can flaunt their simplified baby line of cozy bodysuits, shirts, pants and more

Next, at 8 months pregnant, I was adamant about throwing my four-year-old a birthday party…he really, really wanted one…so I prayed baby would hold off on an early appearance so I could celebrate my firstborn turning one year older. Of course, he wanted a “Star Wars” theme, and of course, I had to find a shirt to rep the Dark Side. And so, I turned to Google for maternity “Star Wars” gear and stumbled upon Crazy Dog T-Shirts, a playful line of clothing for men, women and kids. Luckily, they just launched a maternity line featuring exactly what I needed. Their tees are totally cute for expecting moms wanting to have fun flaunting their bumps. With tons of hilarious options to choose from, expecting mamas can peruse seasonal and themed apparel to accommodate just about any occasion. Affordable and cute!

Like many expecting mamas, my feet have blown up and are in constant pain. However, I simply cannot bear pairing every outfit with flat flip-flops. And so, I’ve turned to OTBT, a footwear brand that offers an array of shoes that are both fashionable and comfortable. Designed with the traveler in mind, this unique brand features high quality materials, earth-inspired leathers, and great attention to detail. Plus, I’ve been able to rock OTBT footwear throughout my entire pregnancy, as they’re padded with care and comfortable on my feet. Love love love the chic Lunar Grey Slip-On Sneakers that can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a jumpsuit. Totally chic.

Of course you need to choose from the many baby carrier options available- but allow me to advise. The Beco 8 is for the modern mama, allowing you to wear your baby any way you want. The ergonomic baby carrier is a combo of all the features you could want, granting an easy hands-free hold from infancy to toddlerhood; wear your mini facing in, out, on your hip or on your back. It accommodates babies 7-45 lbs, is great for hands-free nursing, flaunts padded shoulder straps, includes a zippered pocket for your phone and is lightweight/machine washable. Comes in contemporary dark grey.

I’m all about a lovey, and this one literally stole my heart. BEFORE YOU HAVE YOUR BABY, buy a “My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear” and capture the intimate memory of hearing your baby's heartbeat forever. With an assortment of super soft stuffed animals available, all kits come with a plush pal and 20 second recorder that will save your recording even after battery changes. (You’ll have to record the heartbeat during a doctor visit- my gyno loved it!) My pick is the adorable Vintage Bunny ideal for a baby boy or girl; 15 inches, fluffy fabric and poly fiber fill. Press its snuggly foot and hear your baby’s ultrasound heartbeat whenever you want.

I’m admittedly no beauty buff and rarely review or rave about beauty products, but I could resist testing out a company caters to pregnant and post-baby mothers. Belli Skincare offers items aimed at preventing and diminishing stretch-marks, so clearly, I’m sold. For example, the Belli Elasticity Belly Oil combines science and aromatherapy to effectively and luxuriously prepare the skin for stretching and maintain the look of smooth, healthy skin. Plus, it’s OB/GYN & Dermatologist recommended, allergy tested, paraben-free and medically researched to avoid ingredients that may be harmful during pregnancy or nursing. Belli also has a healthy facial hydrator providing your face with rejuvenating moisture without causing an oily effect.

So treat yourselves mama! By all means, you deserve it.

Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.