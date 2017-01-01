Mom's Moment: A Day Out With Thomas

I'm all about being sporadic. I might have three rowdy boys under four, but that doesn't mean I should surrender getting in the car and GOING- sometimes there's nothing more than a great escape.
Escapes have changed, however. Before kids, we'd venture somewhere chill- a place where we'd spend the day in bed, ordering room service and drinking ourselves silly.
Well that's surely changed- and I welcome reconnecting with my inner child.
My two year old is OBSESSED with trains. Seriously, every other word out of his mouth is: Choo Choo. And he thinks he's Thomas (Thomas the Train, that is.) He carries Thomas figurines all around the house- and sometimes even sleeps with him...under his Thomas blanket, of course.
So when my husband came across something I never knew existed, I was bound to make arrangements and attend.
Have you heard of the "Day Out with Thomas" tour? Yeah, neither had I. Apparently it's a traveling fun-filled family event offering the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas and Percy. In addition, you get to meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway, and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities and photo opps.
UM...OMG...my son will be in HEAVEN!
Going back to being sporadic... this Veteran's Day weekend we're throwing our kids in the car and venturing to Perris, California's Orange Empire Railway Museum. It's about an hour from Palm Springs, so we're making the most out of our road-trip and staying a few nights. Follow me on Instagram to track our experience with Thomas (#DayOutWithThomas). I'm sure it will be full of my son going ga-ga over his choo choo pals.
Tickets start at $21 and are available at www.oerm.org/thomas
For information on Thomas & Friends, visit www.thomasandfriends.com
Tempted to attend? The event takes place November 10th, 11th and 12th.
Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.