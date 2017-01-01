Mom's Moment: Chic Boutique

Shopping season has officially arrived. 'Tis the time to buy, buy, buy for friends, family...and yourself. (Hey, why not?!) If you're looking for unique finds and want to dodge the mall, head to Chic Boutique on Tuesday, November 14th. The evening consists of multiple vendors, appetizers and drinks- it's a perfect opportunity to grab your gal-pals and escape for a few hours of fun.
As founder of Mama B. Designs, I'm so excited to have booth alongside other fab Valley vendors including: Artistic Impressions, Cozy Crochet, Glam Candi, Handworks, Humble Jewels, Lipsense, Lula Roe, ONEHope Wine, Spiritual Gangster, Tiny Tot, Usborne Books, Vintage by Misty, Stella & Dot and more- an array of apparel, accessories, trinkets and beyond.
The boutique shopping event is open to all Valley shopaholics!
Date: Tuesday, November 14th
Location: Solel Preschool, 6805 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Time: Doors open at 5:30pm
Price: $15 advance; $20 at the door
More information: (480) 991-4545
Make sure to swing by my Mama B. booth! Mention AZFoothills.com for 10% off your purchase. Hope to see you there!