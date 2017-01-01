Home Features Moms Mom's Moment: Chic Boutique

Mom's Moment: Chic Boutique

Nadine Bubeck
 

rsz_22310501_1587847124568804_1301864733482158588_n.jpg

Shopping season has officially arrived. 'Tis the time to buy, buy, buy for friends, family...and yourself. (Hey, why not?!) If you're looking for unique finds and want to dodge the mall, head to Chic Boutique on Tuesday, November 14th. The evening consists of multiple vendors, appetizers and drinks- it's a perfect opportunity to grab your gal-pals and escape for a few hours of fun.

As founder of Mama B. Designs, I'm so excited to have booth alongside other fab Valley vendors including: Artistic Impressions, Cozy Crochet, Glam Candi, Handworks, Humble Jewels, Lipsense, Lula Roe, ONEHope Wine, Spiritual Gangster, Tiny Tot, Usborne Books, Vintage by Misty, Stella & Dot and more- an array of apparel, accessories, trinkets and beyond.

rsz_23473056_868434489998464_5596177172563879718_n.jpg

The boutique shopping event is open to all Valley shopaholics!

Date: Tuesday, November 14th

Location: Solel Preschool, 6805 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Time: Doors open at 5:30pm

Price: $15 advance; $20 at the door

More information: (480) 991-4545

Make sure to swing by my Mama B. booth! Mention AZFoothills.com for 10% off your purchase. Hope to see you there!

 

@AZFoothills

Arizona Foothills Magazine
Copyright © 2017 AZFoothills.com LLC. All Rights Reserved.