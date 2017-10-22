6th Street Market Kicks off in Downtown Tempe with Artists, Makers, Movers & Shakers!

The 6th Street Market kicks off in downtown this Sunday, October 22, 2017 in downtown Tempe at 6th Street Park. They have announced an official relaunch of the 6th Street Market, as a seasonal Sunday marketplace featuring locally produced, handmade goods.
Each week the market will feature a mix of 30+ makers, like indie darlings Iconic Cocktail, Hardcore Handmade and All the Tiny Pieces, as well as numerous area designers, studios and makers of all kinds. Visitors will find food booths, live music, interactive art projects and more. Taking place every Sunday through April 22nd, 2018 from 11am until 4pm.
“We’re beyond excited to re-launch the 6th Street Market this season with such a powerhouse of strong, talented and accomplished creatives,” said the Downtown Tempe Authority’s Director of Placemaking and market coordinator Julie Kent. She went on to say, “The market offers the opportunity for the community to celebrate, embrace and support local creativity while creating a true sense of place in our Downtown.”
6th Street Market plans to host special events throughout the season, beginning with Sunday, October 29th the market hosts a special event coordinated by the “badass ladies” and “cool guys too” from Local Lily who’ve partnered with Stella the Airstream, a mobile photo booth outfitted inside a vintage Airstream trailer, to fundraise for Tempe-based pet rescue Lost Our Home. Attendees who provide a donation for the animal rescue can have their photos taken with their pup, or an assortment of adorable dogs and cats available for adoption. The photo strips can then be made into wearable pins at the Local Lily tent.
What is The Downtown Tempe Authority (DTA) you ask, they are “award-winning, private non-profit organization that works in partnership with the City of Tempe to increase the value of Downtown Tempe through enhanced management, safety, marketing and promotional services on behalf of DTA members and other downtown stakeholders.” Downtown Tempe Authority continues to support the budding arts community, providing artists with an opportunity to showcase and sell their work, while encouraging a thriving and diverse community of artists and makers in Downtown Tempe and the surrounding areas. For more about Downtown Tempe Authority (DTA) visit them online http://www.downtowntempe.com. *All images are courtesy and copyright of Downtown Tempe Authority and 6th Street Market.