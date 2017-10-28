Full360: A Southwest Continued Opens at Mountain Shadows Gallery

FULL360: A Southwest Continued debuts this Thursday, September 21 with an opening reception from 6:00-8:00 pm at the stunning Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley with all artists in attendance for an exciting evening of art and wine.
The Gallery curated by John Reyes of Reyes Contemporary Art showcases the work of four intriguing and talented artists Kristin Bauer, Ryan Campbell, Casey Farina and Travis Ivey who have made the Southwest their home and created pieces based in the formal traditions of realism, abstraction, video and text-based conceptual artwork.
Reyes said that "FULL360: A Southwest Continued features four artists who are expanding the art narrative of the Southwest with their continued exploration of accepted traditional genres of art."
This exciting group exhibition will be on exhibition through October 28, 2017. Mountain Shadows Resort is located at 5455 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, AZ. This resort was recently rebuilt and reemerged earlier this year with a new and modern concept originally opening in 1959. For more information about this exhibition or Mountain Shadwos visit https://www.mountainshadows.com/resort/events/art-opening-reception.