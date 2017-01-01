Home "The AZ Insider" with Kathy Shayna Shocket AZ Insider: Interview with Josh Brolin: He gives Oscar performance in Only the Brave

AZ Insider: Interview with Josh Brolin: He gives Oscar performance in Only the Brave

Written by Kathy Shayna Shocket
 

 Only the Brave is a powerfully emotional film. Although we know the tragic ending of ths story (especially those of us in Arizona) when 19 Hot Shot firefighters lost their lives - the film has you emotionally on the edge of your seat. 

In interviews with the cast - including Josh Brolin and Miles Teller- the emotional and physical toll of making the movie is also quite a story. 

Not only does Josh Brolin portray Eric Marsh who led the elite team into the fires - but Josh was also an influential leader behind the scenes. Josh , the cast and director Joseph Kosinksi became part of a new team. The camaraderie on this film  was like no other,” says a very buff Josh. That’s because they worked in the footsteps of the Hot Shots before filming - literally.

Prior to filming, they joined these Navy Seals of firefighting, on the line in the wilderness. So the cast and director spent a lot of time with each other without cell phones in the remote areas of the forest.

 “We all carried their 45-pound packs at levels up to 11,000-foot elevations,” says Josh who is perfect for the role beyond his acting talent. He was a volunteer firefighter in the Prescott area in the 1990’s. 

Although the movie deals with the politics of the struggle of the hot shots trying to earn their official certification to be recognized as Hot Shots - the film doesn't deal with some of the real life politics of why the men actually died.

 The film is more about their journey and who these heroes were. Director - Joseph Kosinski delivers a detailed realistic film that honors the courage of firegighters. 

Josh has uncanny chemistry with his co-stars in the film including Jennifer Connelly, who plays his wife, and Jeff Bridges. Only the Brave opens nationwide in theatres Oct. 20.

kathy shayna shocket copy     Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV-Field Producer. The former TV entertainment reporter has written for such publications as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at  redkarpetgirl@aol.com 

 

 

