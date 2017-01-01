Home "The AZ Insider" with Kathy Shayna Shocket AZ Insider: Magical Party at Valley Youth Theatre

AZ Insider: Magical Party at Valley Youth Theatre

written by Kathy Shayna Shocket
E-mail Print PDF

Pin it

Kathy Shayna Shocket reports on the people who make a difference.

vyt ALL .jpg 

 It was quite an emotionally rewarding  gala for Valley Youth Theatre !!  On the heels of its presentation of Shrek the Musical - about 350 guests turned out to applaud 21 years of leadership of Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper (sporting orange shorts), Resident Costume Designer Karol Cooper, (donning a matching orange colored dress) and Musical Director Mark Feary.  Traci Chandler, a dynamic event designer was the gala Chair and Sara Dial was Sponsorship Chair. Sara, a Phoenix philanthropist and community leader presented Fennemore Craig with a corporate award.  Stephen Good accepted the award.

Attorney Joe Chandler was the event Auction Chair. Among the auction items was a chance to attend an L.A. premiere of an Emma Stone movie. Board member Jennifer Pescatore bid a winning $4,200.  Emma of course is VYT’s most famous alum. (And by the way, Emma often mentions Bobb’s name when talking about her roots in acting!)

vyt photo 3 this.jpg

The gala at the Herberger Theatre had a “Shrek the Musical” theme. ( Bobb Cooper’s custom made Vans shoes which his wife Karol secretly  designed for him - took about 24 hours of work to place the genuine Swarovski crystals). 

There were musical performances at the gala, performed by stars of Valley Youth Theatre and master of ceremonies were TV personalities Gina Salazar Hook and John Hook.

hook fin.jpg

The non-profit VYT was founded in 1989, by Hope Ozer and other visionaries In addition to Emma Stone, other famous alumni include award-winning celebrities like Jordin Sparks, Kimiko Glenn, Chelsea Kane, Charity Dawson, Krystina Alabado - to name a few! 

kathy shayna shocket copy    Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV-Field Producer. The former TV reporter based in Phoenix has written for such publications as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMESYou can reach her at  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it  

 