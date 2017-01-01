AZ Insider: AZ Community Foundation Grants $13M

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside stories on the people who make a difference.

The coffers of many of Arizona's charities just benefited from over $13 million of grants and scholarships from the Arizona Community Foundation!

In fact, a total of $13,603,645 million was awarded!

The funds are comprised from the Arizona Community Foundation and its six statewide affiliates in Cochise, Flagstaff, the Gila Valley, Sedona, Yavapai County and Yuma.

The $13.6 million awarded across all categories represents 1,867 grants and scholarships. Some grants are awarded at the discretion of the Arizona Community Foundation with input from board committees and diverse community panels, while others are awarded through donor advice.

All grants are approved or ratified by ACF’s Philanthropic Services Committee whose members include ACF board representatives and other community leaders.

College scholarships accounted for $1.5 million of the quarter’s total and were awarded for the benefit of 593 students pursuing higher education. College scholarships are awarded to Arizona students to attend a wide range of colleges, universities and technical schools in Arizona and across the United States.

In addition to these grants, 52 nonprofit organizations with agency endowments managed by the Arizona Community Foundation received their annual distributions.

Here are some great examples of how the monies are helping.

The TGen Foundation received $55,000 for research scholarships. And a $19,580 grant from the James and Karen Kemper Charitable Fund went to the Salvation Army - Southwest Division for the quiet room at the Elim House Domestic Violence Shelter.

Among the $350,000 in distributions to the Phoenix Zoo was a $260,000 grant from the Holsum Bakery Fund for construction of a replica of the historic Phoenix Bakery, also known as Holsum Bakery. A grant from the Burton Family Foundation will support MCCCD’s Accuplacer Ready workshop series. A grant from the Murray Family Fund and two others from Social Venture Partners Arizona recognized the NorthBridge College Success Program’s participation in the 2017 Fast Pitch event.

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV-Field Producer.