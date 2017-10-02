AZ Insider: Theatre Company's Relief Campaign After Fire

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.
After a fire this theatre company is rising up thru the ashes.
Like a Phoenix, the Southwest Shakespeare Company is rising up through the ashes. Literally.
After an accidental fire destroyed its production warehouse in Mesa, supporters have been stepping up to help. Twenty-three years of materials and memories were lost from its vast collection.
Hundreds of costumes and accessories from every century; everything from Anthony and Cleopatra to Blythe Spirit were lost.
Now they're scrambling to try and replace everything from its Elizabethan attire to Jacobean backdrops.
SSC is thankful no one was inured and credits the Mesa Fire Department for their swift response.
Michele Peters, chief executive administrator of SSC says every donated dollar counts. As the company tries to reach its $20,000 goal, people have even been making $5, $15 and $25 dollar donations. Of the $13,150 that has been raised thus far through the GoFundMe page, Board member Bill Way, gifted the largest donation of $1,250 (as of press time of this story.)
This unexpected tragedy hit the company as it was preparing for its September opening season - but the curtains are still rising.
And, of course you can also support SSC by attending one of its next productions. The Three Muskateers, for example, runs from Oct 13 through Oct 28. This exuberant adventure stars Aaron Blanco, Spencer Dooley and Keath David Hall who are pictured above. It’s the swashbuckling tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and above all, honor.
If you'e interested in helping SSC's relief efforts, through its GOFUNDME page Here's the link.
