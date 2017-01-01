Mom's Moment: Festive Valley Happenings

Creating memories- truly the greatest holiday gift you can give your family, and yourself. Instead of stocking up on wrapped presents, treat your posse to some Valley family fun. Here are things to "check off your list" this season.
Are your kids Catboy fans? The Friday after Thanksgiving (11/24), head to Comerica Theatre for PJ Masks Live: Time to Be a Hero. This action-packed, super-heroic, brand new live show features your favorite trio: Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, as they save the day from sneaky villains. Your kids will love a post turkey adventure watching their fave characters come to life; leaping, flipping and climbing – live on stage complete with the show's songs (sung repeatedly in my house). Click here for tickets (4pm).
By far our family's favorite holiday traditions: Christmas at the Princess. The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess does things right, attracting Arizonans and Valley visitors to their festive spectacle and magical attractions. The Christmas experience includes a 6,000 sq. ft. Desert Ice Skating Rink, Build-A-Bear Workshop (new!), a one-of-a-kind HD video show projected against the resort's facade (truly amazing), a Santa meet-and-greet, Christmas Carousel and Frosty’s Ferris Wheel. This, in addition to more than 4.5 million LED lights lining the property, and the Princess Express Trains, offering rides around the resort's lagoons. It's the BEST TIME EVER... Seriously, as good as it sounds.
You may have noticed that the North Pole made its way to Scottsdale Fashion Square. The HGTV presented "Santa HQ" is an interactive, digital experience the whole family will enjoy...for free (Santa pics are an additional cost). Kids will find out if they are on Santa's naughty or nice list after being "scanned" at the Naughty or Nice O'Meter, and can catch a glimpse of Santa's magical world through interactive tablets. You can also take an "Elfie" for a fun and fab photo opp. Make sure to tag #SantaHQ when posting your pics on social!
Next, and new this year, Illumination AZ- a drive through experience with millions of lights synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes. The colorful lights "dance," as you drive the 25 minute spectacle. Located off I-17 and Jomax Road in North Phoenix, elves guarantee a flawless experience, and once your journey through Illumination concludes, you have the option to visit the “Holiday Boulevard.” The interactive walking family area consists of Santa’s Village, a “Christmas Winter Jumperland” zone, food and plenty of photo opps.
I'm a child at heart, so when I heard that "Peter Pan" was coming to the Valley, I was sold. This fall/winter, gift your kids the magic of Pan at the Desert Stages Theatre. Located amidst the Scottsdale’s Fashion Square food court, Desert Stages Youth Theatrical introduces young actors to musical production. Peter Pan is being shown 11/17-12/23 on most weekends. Evening and matinee show times available.
Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.