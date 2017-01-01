Mom's Moment: A Personal Letter

Hi friends,
First and foremost, thank you for kindly taking the time to read my Mom's Moment columns. I am so grateful to have a platform like Arizona Foothills Magazine to share my picks for trending child finds and parenting trends.
Today I'm addressing something a little more personal, with the hope you'll be inspired to get involved.
I am honored to be the 2017 Chair of the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. It’s Sunday, November 12th, at Talking Stick Resort. The event in itself is both delicious and fun- it features a great big board and live auction with some amazing items such as a Rolex watch, a charter flight for nine, and amazing culinary feasts, wine tastings and resort stays. Plus, delicious bites and drinks from esteemed Valley chefs.
As a preemie parent, I am genuinely passionate about immersing myself in supporting March of Dimes. My first pregnancy was very rocky. At 20 weeks pregnant, I was diagnosed with complete placenta previa. My gyno informed me I would likely endure multiple bleeding episodes, be put on hospitalized bed rest, and birth a premature baby, all of which happened. My first born arrived six weeks early, at four pounds eleven ounces. A total fighter living up to his name, Nicholas, meaning victorious.
He spent seven nights in the NICU; luckily our little man powered through, and our NICU stay was short. Our story doesn't compare to the many preemie stories I have heard. My baby's life wasn't at risk, I could hold him, and he was healthy. With that being said, it was still an emotionally overwhelming, life-changing undertaking.
But even a bumpy journey can still be a beautiful experience.
I was overcome with the magnitude of motherhood, and the gift of children has taught me perspective, patience, and unconditional love. Nicholas is now a thriving four-year-old and big brother to Zachary and Alexander. My boys are my world, and I want to make them proud.
This event is crucial to raising funds for a foundation that gives every baby a fighting chance. March of Dimes does lifesaving research to end premature birth; did you know premature birth is the #1 killer in children 0-5? Before getting involved, I had no clue of that startling statistic. March of Dimes also serves as a resource for families, providing families with comfort, care and education they crave when going through such challenges. It is a beautiful organization, and one that speaks to my heart.
As founder of Mama B. Designs, I thought it fitting to create a Miracle Line for men, women and children. By wearing our apparel, you are stylishly spreading prematurity awareness and directly supporting the foundation. We donate a substantial 50% of the retail price of each Miracle Line item sold.
November is Prematurity Awareness Month, so I kindly ask you to support March of Dimes. There are still tickets to the event available, so feel free to BUY YOURS NOW with coupon code MAMAB10 for an exclusive discount. Every dollar goes to our local Arizona chapter.
I’m just trying to teach my boys to find a passion and pay it forward.
On behalf of Mama B. Designs, March of Dimes and myself, thank you.
Sincerely,
Nadine Bubeck ("Mama B.")
Founder, Mama B. Designs