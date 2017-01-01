Mom's Moment: The Magic of Photos

If you've read any of my stuff, you know I'm A-OK with exploiting my kids (in a good way, of course). I admitedly love any opportunity for a photo-opp, as pictures are treasures and the only solid form of capturing memories. In fact, I've always been a picture person. To me, surrounding yourself with visuals of the people you love is the best form of art and decor. Plus, I'm all about Instagrammiing my boys, so I'm constantly acting as a paprazzi mom. I literally have over 15,000 pictures on my iPhone.
So when Portraits Innovations reached out to me, I surely didn't turn down experiencing their offerings.
My boys are used to the camera. I've even begun teaching my one-month-old the word "smile." I'm very grateful to have and continue to work with wonderful photographers who come into our home and capture our candid, crazy life.
With that being said, Portraits Innovations was a new experience for us, as we don't do a lot of "staged" in-studio photoshoots. That's why I was quite intrigued to check out the Tempe studio located in Walmart, but surely private enough for being photographed.
We had an hour, and of course, I was 15 minutes late. (To me, that's on time.) However, our photographer got right to it, placing my boys in front of the backdrop of my choosing. Lucky for him, they listened...for the most part, posing, smiling and goofing off (which is great for candid shots).
I dressed my guys in Mama B. Designs, my clothing company that benefits March of Dimes. I'm always looking for fresh images to utilize, and was thrilled when our photographer captured an adorable picture of me and my mama's boys, in addition to a nice shot of my Zachary sporting my favorite shirt (DUH!).
With plenty of backdrops to choose from, this studio acts fast and gets you pics within an hour. They're easy to work with, kind and accomodating- plus, they're offering seasonal specials for budget-shopping families. For Halloween, bring your kids in costume for FREE portraits on Monday, October 30th. Photo opportunities run from 3-7pm, and parents will receive two free 5x7 portraits and the digital images of each child. Following the free event, parents can submit their children’s portrait as part of a fun Portrait Studio photo contest for a chance to win $1,000.
Also, follow us on Instagram to win a complete photo package consisting of:
- Six (6) pose collection with 2 sheets of each pose
- Two (2) 10x13 special effects Decorator Portraits
- One (1) high resolution CD of your portraitimage
The giveaway information will post to Instagram mid-October, so stay tuned for deails!
Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.