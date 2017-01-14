Best Steakhouses in Phoenix

Best Celebrity Christmas Instagrams

Chanel’s 2017 Métiers d’Art Show Was Perfectly Parisian

‘Greenery’ is Pantone’s Color of the Year

50 Favorite Restaurants in Phoenix 2016

The Gold Standard: 13 Valley VIPs

What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall

Meet Jesse the Jack Russell: AZ Foothills Cutest Dog

Taste
What Makes A Good Bloody Mary? Jan. 1 marked National Bloody Mary Day. To honor the month of this popular cocktail, the pros at Grimaldi's answer a question on..
Stays
Canary Santa Barbara Offers In-Suite Yoga As Part of Health & Wellness Package The Canary Santa Barbara is welcoming guests to “nama… stay” in bed just a little bit longer during their vacation..
Nightlife
The Townsend Cup Joins Barrett Jackson at WestWorld Horses and horsepower unite at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The Townsend Cup, a two-day polo event, will take place January..
Style Files
Runway Makeup Artist Gucci Westman Predicts Top Beauty Trends of 2017 Makeup artist Gucci Westman is a mainstay backstage of almost any high fashion show. After years of creating hair and makeup..
Stays
Element by Westin Debuts in Arizona with its Element Chandler Fashion Center Marriott International recently announced the opening of the Element Chandler Fashion Center, thus debuting the Element Brand in..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.16-1.22 January 16 Get Up! | The Rebel Lounge | 8pm | 21+ | Doors at 7:30 |..
Taste
Farm to Kitchen West Supper Series Announces 2017 Schedule Kitchen West Restaurant at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch and The Simple Farm has announced that they are continuing..
Style Files
Vetements Brings Back Juicy Couture Velour Yes, you heard that right.
Nightlife
CRUSH Arizona Returns to Rawhide Arizona’s longest running EDM festival is returning once again this February. The 8th Annual Crush Arizona is happening at..
Stays
Indulge in Valentine’s Day Dinner at Artizen & Room Special at The Camby Whether you’re celebrating love in romance or friendship this Valentine’s Day, Aritzen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar at..
Fitness
Get More Results in Less Time with Kinesis With the New Year rolling in, it’s time to change up your routine (it’s so last year!) and try something new. Fitness newbies..
Valley Girl
Las Noches de las Luminarias Lights Up the Desert Botanical Garden AZ Foothills captured the magical Las Noches de las Luminarias event at the Desert Botanical Garden this past December featuring..
Taste
Taste Tidbits Foodie news roundup for the week of Jan. 9: Farm & Craft, Barrio Queen, The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's, Homeboy's..
Vroom
Stick Shift: 10 Things to Love About the 2017 Lexus LX 570 The new LX 570 is a big, luxurious SUV. It may be struggling to find its fit in this modern age of paved roads ...
Nightlife
City Lights Movie Nights Winter Lineup Announced The winter lineup for CityScape’s, City Lights Movie Nights event has recently been announced. The free, outdoor movie..
Valley Girl
Five Top Travel Trends for 2017   Start packing your bags because the year 2017 brings a year of new beginnings and new destinations. Exploring places that are..
Stays
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Tucson Hosts Spa Open House & Market Fair The award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain will celebrate 2017 with a complimentary beauty and wellness event open to..
In House
Brown Jordan Hosts Customer Appreciation Event This Weekend Brown Jordan, the leading name in luxury outdoor furniture, is hosting a special customer appreciation event this Saturday at its..
Stays
Celebrate Your Love This Valentine’s Day At The Westin Kierland’s deseo Looking for the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day without the stress? Look to The Westin Kierland’s deseo to ease..
Nightlife
Whiskey Row Opening Third Location in Gilbert Fans of the country-themed bar will soon have another location to kick up their heels at. Opening on February 27 at Heritage..
Taste
Feb. 13: Kevin Binkley and Dom Perignon Dinner At Club 360 in Scottsdale Hangar One on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., join Vinum 55, who will be pouring Dom Perignon vintages,..
Valley Girl
5 Faves with Maxi Mertens of The Brunette Method     Name: Maxi Mertens  Facebook Instagram Website Age: 24 Occupation title: Media/PR Intern, Fashion Blogger,..
Taste
Juby True Offers Juice Cleanse Deals In order to help us reach our nutritional goals for the new year, Juby True is offering a wallet-friendly way to enjoy their..
Valley Girl
Feed Your Tiny Homes Obsession at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show   Totally digging the tiny home trend? This weekend, January 13 through 15, the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show will..
Vroom
Russo and Steele’s Auction Excitement at Salt River Fields With a little over a week to go before the auto auction season kicks in, Russo and Steele, Best Automobile Auction winner in..
Stays
Experience More Menu at Hotel Bel Air Sometimes the best part of a vacation is relaxing. And with Hotel Bel Air‘s new Experience More menu, you can get..
Taste
A Taste of CRUjiente Tacos Now open for about two months in Arcadia, CRUjiente Tacos has already become a must for tacos lovers.
Style Files
Best Dressed Celebs at the 2017 Golden Globes Celebs kicked off awards season at the Golden Globes dressed in full Hollywood glamour last night in Los Angeles. From elegant..
Style Files
10 Most Fashionable Instagrams of the Week From models, celebs, fashion editors and more, we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion Instagrams of the week to catch you up..
Stays
Stein Eriksen Residences Now Open! The anticipation is over – Stein Eriksen has announced the opening of their residences in Deer Valley. Stein Eriksen..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.9-1.15 January 10 Thurston | The Rebel Lounge | 8pm | 21+ | Doors at 7:30 |..
Taste
A Taste of GRUBSTAK That Gilbert sure is booming, and one of its newest dining additions is also one of its more unique fast-casual offerings:..
16 Monday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Future Classics Car Show - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

17 Tuesday
January

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

International Film Festival for Children - Tucson

18 Wednesday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction... - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Inaugural AZ Jet Center Event to Benefit JDRF - Scottsdale

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

Meet Me at La Encantada Wednesdays - Tucson

Star Party & Food Truck Roundup - Tucson

19 Thursday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Dan Deuter Artist Reception - Scottsdale

Electronicfest Swap Meet - Scottsdale

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Open Air Market at Phoenix Public Market - Phoenix, AZ

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Dan Deuter's Master Works Collection - Scottsdale

Gallery Row ArtWalk - Tucson

20 Friday
January

Teddy Bear Tea Party - Scottsdale

Piano Man - Desert Foothills

Dance With Me - Phoenix

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Tween/Teen Night - Scottsdale

Dance With Me Gala 2017 - Phoenix

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show - Phoenix

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

21 Saturday
January

Tween/Teen Night - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

The 3rd annual You Are Stronger Than You Thin... - Phoenix

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Barrow Grand Ball 2017 - Phoenix

Junior League of Phoenix - FREE Healthfest fo... - Tempe

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The American West in Film and Television, Rea... - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Tucson Girls Chorus Open House - Tucson

22 Sunday
January

Arizona Bach Festival 2017 - Phoenix

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Sunday A'Fair: Free Concerts In The Park - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

23 Monday
January

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

24 Tuesday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

25 Wednesday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

26 Thursday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

C3 Clinical Corrective Care Skin Care Event - Cave Creek

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

What Matters Charity Fashion Show - Phoenix

Special Needs Jump Day - Scottsdale

27 Friday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Hopi Collectors’ Workshop with Duane Maktim... - Dragoon

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Savor the Symphony Luncheon - Phoenix

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Chocolate and Wine Experience at The Saguaro ... - Scottsdale, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

The 3 International Tenors - Desert Foothills

28 Saturday
January

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills, AZ

Patti LuPone Don’t Monkey with Broadway - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

2nd Annual Doggie Street Festival - Phoenix

Super Ball 2017 Where Rhinestones Meet the Re... - Phoenix, AZ

2017 Grape Arizona Wine Event - Phoenix

Connect2STEM - Phoenix

2nd Annual Doggie Street Festival Phoenix - Phoenix

29 Sunday
January

Sunday A'Fair: Free Concerts In The Park - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Bach Festival 2017 - Phoenix

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills, AZ

30 Monday
January

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Friendly Pines Camp Information Night - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

31 Tuesday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

Travel & Leisure
  • Resorts
  • Travel
  • Golf
  • Culture
  • Spas
Arizona Hotels, Restaurants Shine Bright with AAA Diamonds
Arizona Hotels, Restaurants Shine Bright with AAA Diamonds
by Kelly Potts AAA Arizona’s 2017 list of Arizona Five and Four Diamond recipients is hot off the press. This ...
Read more
All Resorts
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
by Kelly Potts If you don't already have a membership to AAA, you're missing out on more than just roadside ...
Read more
All Travel
Valley Resort Named
Valley Resort Named "Premier Golf Resort"
Congrats are in order to The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. The resort has been named to GOLF Magazine and ...
Read more
All Golf
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
The storied days of kings and queens, and knights and ladies comes alive every year at the Arizona Renaissance ...
Read more
All Culture
Spa-ha Moments: Pampering Trends on the Rise
Spa-ha Moments: Pampering Trends on the Rise
  Picture this: you just returned from a fabulous vacation, and you are more exhausted than when you left. What ...
Read more
All Spas
Beauty & Style
  • Style
  • Health & Beauty
  • Shopping
The Gift of Giving
The Gift of Giving
Lisa Des Camps, owner of Lisa Des Camps Jewelry, on how to be the ultimate gift giver this holiday season.
Read more
All Style
Fall Hair and Beauty Trends
Fall Hair and Beauty Trends
Kendall Ong, owner of the Mane Attraction Salon, has been exploring Europe for the latest trends to bring to the ...
Read more
All Health & Beauty
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Ray Golden, general manager of Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, in Scottsdale on the hottest looks ...
Read more
All Shopping
Dining
  • Restaurants
  • Food
  • Featured Chefs
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
Read more
All Restaurants
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
Snuggling up with a big crochet blanket and a warm cuppa (near a fireplace, if you’re lucky enough to have ...
Read more
All Food
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
The azcentral Food & Wine Experience is a feast for the senses for Valley food connoisseurs. From Nov. 4-6, this ...
Read more
All Featured Chefs
Living
  • Homes
  • Interior Design
  • Decor
  • Communities
  • Architecture
  • Home Goods
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Here are the Valley's top home sales from the past week (1.2.17 - 1.8.17). The combined sales for the top 10 of ...
Read more
All Homes
Meeting Jonathan Adler
Meeting Jonathan Adler
  I was quite nervous to meet him; a legendary designer whose pieces I have admired for years. Walking into his ...
Read more
All Interior Design
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
The holiday celebrations may be fading away, but inside your home, the evidence of their destruction is still ...
Read more
All Decor
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Start your holiday shopping early with Vistancia for the Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase on ...
Read more
All Communities
How to Have a Happy (and Safe) Holiday
How to Have a Happy (and Safe) Holiday
Holiday safety, photo: Arizona Structures We send our heartfelt wishes to you and your family to enjoy a joyous ...
Read more
All Architecture
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
The Dump offers a unique furniture shopping experience to its loyal and new customers through discounted prices ...
Read more
All Home Goods
Features
  • Adopt a Dog
  • Moms
  • Features
  • Health
  • The AZ Insider
  • Law
  • People
  • Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
  • In My Shoes
Adopt a Dog: Catahoula Mix
Adopt a Dog: Catahoula Mix
Nick is a 3 year old Catahoula mix who was running and picked up by animal control....luckily for Nick there was a ...
Read more
All Adopt a Dog
Disney on Ice Coming to Phoenix
Disney on Ice Coming to Phoenix
Families across Phoenix are becoming more excited by the day.  Disney on Ice World of Enchantment will be here ...
Read more
All Moms
10 Things to Do this Weekend in Phoenix
10 Things to Do this Weekend in Phoenix
The New Year has officially begun! Before you kick off your New Year's resolutions, take a break and see what ...
Read more
All Features
AZ Health: The Beauty Insider
AZ Health: The Beauty Insider
She has been dubbed “Scottsdale’s Fountain of Youth.” And after peeking at galleries of before and after photos ...
Read more
All Health
AZ Insider: White Xmas at Ryan House Gala
AZ Insider: White Xmas at Ryan House Gala
Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.    
Read more
All The AZ Insider
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Introduction by Alyssa DeMember IN A WORLD OF CUTTHROAT COURT BATTLES, child custody issues and fighting over ...
Read more
All Law
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Introducing 2016 Face of Foothills Winners: Junior and Teen honorees, Elise and Tristany, and the first-ever ...
Read more
All People
Home at Last
Home at Last
Finally! After four months abroad, well over fifty hours of traveling, and thousands of sheep later, I am finally ...
Read more
All Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
  Lets face it: spending money just to get through the door of bars on Mill Avenue is overrated. Still ...
Read more
All In My Shoes
Tucson
  • Tucson Travel & Leisure
  • Tucson Features
  • Tucson Arts
  • Tucson Dining
  • Tucson's Best
  • Tucson Living
Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Offers Enchanting Desert Horseback Rides
Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Offers Enchanting Desert Horseback Rides
Nestled under the shadow of the enchanting Santa Catalina Mountains, the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & ...
Read more
All Tucson Travel & Leisure
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Tucson
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Tucson
This weekend in Tucson is all about music and dance. Listen to a talented crop of musicians at the Tucson Jazz ...
Read more
All Tucson Features
Tucson Performing Arts Preview for Spring Season
Tucson Performing Arts Preview for Spring Season
This spring, Tucson’s enthusiastic performing arts and cultural scene is booming with talented artists, ...
Read more
All Tucson Arts
A Sweet Deal: Great Chefs Series Serves Up Dessert
A Sweet Deal: Great Chefs Series Serves Up Dessert
Imagine partaking in a delightfully intimate culinary experience with talented local Tucson chefs showcasing ...
Read more
All Tucson Dining
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Skip the chaotic parties and overcrowded nightclubs and ring in 2017 in a unique and entertaining way. The ...
Read more
All Tucson's Best
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Looking for something to get you in the mood for springtime in the desert? Whether it is for a family ...
Read more
All Tucson Living
