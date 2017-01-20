Super Bowl Dining Specials

Valley Girl
Six Movie and TV Set Locations Worth the Trip by Kelly Potts  Over the past five years, a new phenomenon has propelled an unprecedented number of travelers to destinations..
Taste
2017 Bite Box Schedule The 2017 lineup of curators for the popular Bite Box program, which showcases goods made by Arizona makers, has been announced.
Stays
Why The Scott Resort & Spa Has the Best Meeting & Event Space in Downtown Scottsdale Finding the perfect event space can be one of the most difficult and stressful tasks to tackle when planning an event. Fret no..
Nightlife
Brighten Up Valentine’s Day at Lights of Love Valentine’s Day is nearly here and for those looking for something unique and slightly sweeter than the traditional dinner..
Fitness
6 Top Reasons to Hire a Personal Trainer Did you set some goals for yourself in the New Year? A personal trainer can provide highly individualized instruction, so here..
Valley Girl
This Chef of the Year Will Cook Dinner for You and 40 Friends in Your Home Want to take your next dinner party up a notch? The Friends of Child Crisis Arizona annual gala on Saturday, February 11 at the..
Trendsetters
Brooke Hoyt Name: Brooke Hoyt Twitter  Facebook  Website  Age: 35 Title: VP of Operations Married/Single: Married Kids: Yes. 2-year-old..
Taste
Recipe: Kombucha & Cucumber Cocktail Whether you're seeking a healthier cocktail to adhere to your New Year's resolution or want a refreshing sip for your Super Bowl..
Valley Girl
The Shops at Norterra Hosts Third Annual Valentine’s Car Show Celebrate with your sweetheart at The Shops at Norterra’s third annual Valentine’s Car Show. Activities will include a car..
Style Files
Dior’s Spring-Summer Couture Show Was a Magical Fairyland Dior’s Spring-Summer 2017 Couture show today transformed the Musée Rodin in Paris into a magical wonderland. Designer Maria..
Stays
Ride the Wave of Love This Valentine’s Day, L’Auberge Del Mar will be offering two wonderful and romantic packages – “Ride the..
Valley Girl
How to Literally Kick Butt in 2017 It may be a few weeks past January 1 but it’s never too late to make a new resolution. What better goal than kicking ...
Nightlife
Third Annual Brewers Bowl Coming to Downtown Scottsdale Come thirsty to downtown Scottsdale on Saturday, February 4 where the third annual Brewers Bowl craft beer festival is taking..
Taste
Super Bowl Dining Specials in Phoenix 2017 Instead of noshing on nachos at home, head to one of these Valley restaurants for a discounted feast (or grab a spread to go)..
Stays
Change Your Genes With Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa’s Wellness Collective Program Keep your New Year’s resolutions going strong with Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa’s all-new Wellness Collective program...
Style Files
10 Most Fashionable Instagrams of the Week From models, celebs, fashion editors and more, we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion Instagrams of the week to catch you up..
Vroom
Stick Shift: 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Alltrack A car company like Volkswagen, one that’s funky and eccentric enough to dream up cars like the original Beetle, Rabbit or..
Stays
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Guests Now Have Exclusive Access to the Gallery Golf Club Guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain can now enjoy exclusive access to the traditionally members-only Gallery Golf Club in..
Nightlife
Adam Smith and Melody Guy Launch West Coast Tour at The Listening Room Downtown Phoenix’s newest venue dedicated to acoustic concerts, The Listening Room, is hosting Adam Smith and Melody Guy..
Trendsetters
Chris Alvarez Name: Chris Alvarez Website Age: 42 Title: Founding Partner of Tailored Pursuit Married/Single: Newly Single Kids: I have one..
Stays
Revive Your Romance This Valentine’s Day Valentine’s Day is sneaking closer and closer and you deserve to have an enjoyable holiday with your loved one. Agave, The..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.23-1.29 January 23 The Cardboard Swords | The Rebel Lounge | 7:30pm | All Ages |..
Taste
Wrigley Mansion Hosts Wine-Pairing Events Geordie's Steak at Wrigley Mansion kicks off a new wine dinner series on Tuesday, Jan. 24 (with additional dates throughout the..
Style Files
Louis Vuitton x Supreme Collaborate on Punchy Accessories Louis Vuitton unveiled an exclusive collaboration with popular skateboarding brand Supreme during the French fashion house’s..
Valley Girl
Five Faves with Brielle Rouge Name: Brielle Patterson Facebook Instagram Pinterest  Website Age: 25 Occupation title: Social Media Marketing Specialist..
Taste
Brunch Hot Spot: TapHouse Kitchen at The Shops at Hilton Village Visiting Scottsdale for Barrett-Jackson or the Phoenix Open? Then you can’t miss a Weekend Brunch TapHouse Kitchen at The Shops..
Taste
Taste Tidbits Foodie news roundup for the week of Jan. 16: Cloth & Flame, Chocolate and Wine Experience, Monday Night Chef’s Table at..
Vroom
Stick Shift: Volvo, Vail and the V90 Cross Country I find myself gliding down a narrow dirt road, winding through bright hues of yellow and autumn orange. I’m on my way to..
Style Files
Valentine’s Day Treatments & Gift Card Specials at The Village Health Club & Spa Whether you’re taken or single, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to some TLC. In..
Stays
TOMORROW – Taste of Montelucia Cooking Classes Join Montelucia’s expert culinary team tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. for one of their famous monthly cooking classes. This..
Taste
Crab & Mermaid Fish Shop Unveils Food Truck Crab & Mermaid Fish Shop is taking its seafood menu on the road, unveiling the brand-new Crab & Mermaid Food Truck
Vroom
Bonhams Offers an Intimate Auction Experience in Scottsdale In all of the hustle and crowds of Arizona auction week, those looking for a more intimate experience will find it at Bonhams,..
Travel & Leisure
  • Resorts
  • Spas
  • Travel
  • Golf
  • Culture
6 Things To Know Before You Visit Monterey
6 Things To Know Before You Visit Monterey
Photo by Onyx & Ash  Most travelers know Monterey for its world-famous aquarium, the oft-photographed Bixby ...
Cape Rey: More Than A Beach Getaway
Cape Rey: More Than A Beach Getaway
  Go to Carlsbad for the ocean, stay for the spa.
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
by Kelly Potts If you don't already have a membership to AAA, you're missing out on more than just roadside ...
Valley Resort Named
Valley Resort Named "Premier Golf Resort"
Congrats are in order to The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. The resort has been named to GOLF Magazine and ...
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
The storied days of kings and queens, and knights and ladies comes alive every year at the Arizona Renaissance ...
Beauty & Style
  • Style
  • Health & Beauty
  • Shopping
Get to the Green
Get to the Green
Lisa Des Camps, owner of Lisa Des Camps Jewelry, on how to wear the prettiest pieces even when spending a day on ...
Fall Hair and Beauty Trends
Fall Hair and Beauty Trends
Kendall Ong, owner of the Mane Attraction Salon, has been exploring Europe for the latest trends to bring to the ...
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Ray Golden, general manager of Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, in Scottsdale on the hottest looks ...
Dining
  • Restaurants
  • Food
  • Featured Chefs
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
Snuggling up with a big crochet blanket and a warm cuppa (near a fireplace, if you’re lucky enough to have ...
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
The azcentral Food & Wine Experience is a feast for the senses for Valley food connoisseurs. From Nov. 4-6, this ...
Living
  • Architecture
  • Homes
  • Interior Design
  • Decor
  • Communities
  • Home Goods
Creative Environments Design Wins a Gold Award for Toll Brothers
Creative Environments Design Wins a Gold Award for Toll Brothers
A residential backyard designed by Tempe, Ariz.-based Creative Environments, an award-winning provider of ...
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Here are the Valley's top home sales from the past week (1.9.17 - 1.15.17). The combined sales for the top 10 of ...
Meeting Jonathan Adler
Meeting Jonathan Adler
  I was quite nervous to meet him; a legendary designer whose pieces I have admired for years. Walking into his ...
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
The holiday celebrations may be fading away, but inside your home, the evidence of their destruction is still ...
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Start your holiday shopping early with Vistancia for the Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase on ...
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
The Dump offers a unique furniture shopping experience to its loyal and new customers through discounted prices ...
Features
  • The AZ Insider
  • Adopt a Dog
  • Features
  • Moms
  • Health
  • Law
  • People
  • Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
  • In My Shoes
AZ Insider: Private Brunch Spotlights Indian Cuisine & Love
AZ Insider: Private Brunch Spotlights Indian Cuisine & Love
Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.  
Adopt a Dog: Terrier Puppy
Adopt a Dog: Terrier Puppy
Dog lovers can’t help but succumb to the adorable fuzzy face on this puppy. Be aware that moments after kneeling ...
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix
Chocolate or wine lover? This weekend, Jan. 27 through Jan. 29, you're in for a treat.
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix: Family Edition
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix: Family Edition
Take in an arts-, golf- or animal-filled weekend, Jan. 27 through Jan. 29, with the entire family.
AZ Health: The Beauty Insider
AZ Health: The Beauty Insider
She has been dubbed “Scottsdale’s Fountain of Youth.” And after peeking at galleries of before and after photos ...
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Introduction by Alyssa DeMember IN A WORLD OF CUTTHROAT COURT BATTLES, child custody issues and fighting over ...
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Introducing 2016 Face of Foothills Winners: Junior and Teen honorees, Elise and Tristany, and the first-ever ...
Home at Last
Home at Last
Finally! After four months abroad, well over fifty hours of traveling, and thousands of sheep later, I am finally ...
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
  Lets face it: spending money just to get through the door of bars on Mill Avenue is overrated. Still ...
Tucson
  • Tucson Travel & Leisure
  • Tucson Features
  • Tucson Arts
  • Tucson Dining
  • Tucson's Best
  • Tucson Living
Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Offers Enchanting Desert Horseback Rides
Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Offers Enchanting Desert Horseback Rides
Nestled under the shadow of the enchanting Santa Catalina Mountains, the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & ...
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Tucson
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Tucson
This weekend in Tucson is all about music and dance. Listen to a talented crop of musicians at the Tucson Jazz ...
Tucson Performing Arts Preview for Spring Season
Tucson Performing Arts Preview for Spring Season
This spring, Tucson’s enthusiastic performing arts and cultural scene is booming with talented artists, ...
A Sweet Deal: Great Chefs Series Serves Up Dessert
A Sweet Deal: Great Chefs Series Serves Up Dessert
Imagine partaking in a delightfully intimate culinary experience with talented local Tucson chefs showcasing ...
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Skip the chaotic parties and overcrowded nightclubs and ring in 2017 in a unique and entertaining way. The ...
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Looking for something to get you in the mood for springtime in the desert? Whether it is for a family ...
