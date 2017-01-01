New Year's Eve Parties in Phoenix

Best Celebrity Christmas Instagrams

Chanel’s 2017 Métiers d’Art Show Was Perfectly Parisian

‘Greenery’ is Pantone’s Color of the Year

50 Favorite Restaurants in Phoenix 2016

The Gold Standard: 13 Valley VIPs

What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall

Meet Jesse the Jack Russell: AZ Foothills Cutest Dog

Stays
Taste the Best of the Southwest at The Scottsdale Resort’s Bar Six40 Happy Hour Start the New Year off right with a top-notch happy hour. Bar Six40 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch hits every high..
Stays
Experience the Exclusive Offers at Belize’s Las Terrazas Resort This Winter Though the price tag may at first shock you, what is included in Belize’s Las Terrazas Exclusive Belize Explorer Package is..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.2-1.8 January 3 Badflower | The Rebel Lounge | 8pm | All Ages | Doors at 7 |..
Taste
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Party Dip Seeking a cozy recipe to keep you warm during your laidback New Year's Eve party? Dandies Mini Marshmallows provides the perfect..
Style Files
The Most Extravagant Runway Looks of 2016 The runway is loaded with beautiful, extravagant creations, but often the details get lost in the spectacle as models float by..
Stays
Arizona’s 2017 AAA Five-Diamond Properties Six properties in Arizona were recently awarded the highly coveted Five-Diamond status. This is one of the highest rankings a..
Valley Girl
Cactus Flower Florists Hosts Pop Up Shop with glassybaby Cactus Flower Florists is collaborating with Seattle-based glassybaby for a colorfully fun pop-up shop of glass blown votives..
Stays
L’Auberge de Sedona’s Holiday Creekside Menu Enjoy a special holiday creek side meal L’Auberge de Sedona’s Cress on Oak Creek restaurant. From now through Jan. 1, the..
Nightlife
Coors Light Birds Nest Offering Ticket Promotion Kick off the start to the Waste Management Phoenix Open with free admission, offered by the Coors Light Birds Nest. The popular..
Stays
New Year’s Beauty Resolutions at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain Start the New Year relaxed and revitalized at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain. The Tucson resort is offering two special..
Valley Girl
Phoenix Pop-Up Nursery Sprouts in New Year Got green thumb goals in mind for the New Year? You’re in luck because The Urban Farm will be hosting a series of fruit tree..
Taste
A Step-by-Step Guide to Sabering a Bottle of Champagne G.H. Mumm wants you to be the ultimate party host with the most this New Year's holiday. Check out the luxury brand's..
Style Files
Best Celebrity Christmas Instagrams From quiet nights at home to Caribbean beaches, see how the fashion set celebrated Christmas and the holiday season. 1. Candice..
Valley Girl
Dine with Diamonds on NYE at These Valley Hot Spots by Kelly Potts If you’re looking for a place to ring in the New Year, consider a sparkling dinner with AAA Diamonds. With 70..
Vroom
Stick Shift: 2017 Ford Focus RS In Hollywood, any rising star is expected to excel at more than just one thing. It’s hardly enough to only sing, or dance. If..
Stays
Skate & Stay At Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix Hotel Palmoar in Phoenix is the perfect place to put up your feet after a great day of ice skating at CitySkate–the..
Taste
Recipe: Bison Meatballs Courtesy of LongHorn Steakhouse, dish up these bison and beef meatballs, in a cranberry-BBQ sauce and finished with white cheddar..
Nightlife
W Scottsdale to Host Legends of Clemson Party The W Scottsdale is welcoming all Clemson fans as the Legends of Clemson Party is set to take place on Friday, December 30 at ...
Nightlife
5 Champagne Cocktails to Ring in the New Year Ring in the New Year with a simple and sparkly cocktail! Whether you’re hosting a New Year’s party or pre-gaming to..
Taste
Top 9 Food Trends for 2017 From wellness tonics to purple foods, Whole Food Market projects the top nine food trends for 2017.
Stays
Celebrate Like Gatsby This New Year’s Eve with Palomar Phoenix NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER Start your New Year’s Eve off right with dinner at Hotel Palomar’s Blue Hound Kitchen...
Trendsetters
Ben Hulme Name: Ben Hulme Age: 41 Title: General Manager of Zerorez of Phoenix and co-owner of Zerorez of Tucson. We are a recent BBB Award..
Valley Girl
Ensure You Have a Safe Ride Ho-ho-home This Holiday AAA wants Arizonans to celebrate safely this Christmas Eve. The safety advocate is urging drivers to plan for a safe sleigh ride..
Nightlife
New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Phoenix 2017 “Bling in 2017” at W Scottsdale‘s Shimmer New Year’s Eve party held on the hotel’s rooftop WET Pool..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 12.26-1.1 December 26 Trans Siberian Orchestra | Gila River Arena | Various Times |..
Taste
Recipe: Rosemary’s Piglet Sweet pomegranate and earthy rosemary come together in this festive, holiday-perfect cocktail from Salty Sow.
Nightlife
Amp Up Your Christmas Party With These Top Holiday Hits Are you busy surfing the net when you should be wrapping gifts, baking cookies and getting dressed for that office holiday party?..
Vroom
Get Ready for Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 Barrett-Jackson Returns to Scottsdale for its 46th Year.
Stays
FOUND:RE Phoenix & MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails Serve Up Unique & Satisfying Christmas & NYE Menus What better way to spend the holidays than by dining at one of Phoenix’s newest restaurants-cum-arts and culture hotspots?..
Trendsetters
Bryant Andrus Name: Bryant Andrus Twitter Facebook Website Age: 34 Title: President Married/Single: Married Kids: Six  A typical day in my..
Valley Girl
How to Get Free Admission Into the Phoenix Open Christmas, New Years, Waste Management Phoenix Open…every Phoenician knows the natural order of holiday events in the Valley..
Taste
Taste Tidbits Foodie news roundup for the week of Dec. 19: Open Air Market at Phoenix Public Market, Miracle Mile Deli Hanukkah menu,..
AZFoothills.com Events
Sunday
January

Christmas at the Princess - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

CitySkate - Phoenix

New Year’s Eve Party & Sleepover at AZ Air ... - Scottsdale, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Snow Week 2016 - Phoenix

Arab Farm Tour for Healing Hearts - Scottsdale and North East Valley

Winter Break ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunra... - Phoenix, AZ

New Year’s Eve Party & Sleepover at Arizona... - Phoenix, AZ

Blues, Brews and BBQs - Tucson

Monday
January

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

CitySkate - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

“This Is Hunger” Free National Exhibit: A... - Phoenix

Winter Break ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunra... - Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday
January

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

CitySkate - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Winter Break ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunra... - Phoenix, AZ

International Film Festival for Children - Tucson

Wednesday
January

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

CitySkate - Phoenix

Winter Break ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunra... - Phoenix, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Meet Me at La Encantada Wednesdays - Tucson

Thursday
January

CitySkate - Phoenix

Open Air Market at Phoenix Public Market - Phoenix, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Behind the Lens: Photographers of the America... - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Winter Break ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunra... - Phoenix, AZ

Gallery Row ArtWalk - Tucson

Friday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Winter Break ‘Supercamp’ at Arizona Sunra... - Phoenix, AZ

CitySkate - Phoenix

Saturday
January

Neon Nighttime Party - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

CitySkate - Phoenix

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Mother-Daughter Puberty Class & Cupcake Decor... - Scottsdale

Sunday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

New Year, New You Free Yoga with Biltmore Yog... - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

CitySkate - Phoenix

Bluegrass Concert Series - Marana

Monday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Free Adult Classes at Ballet Arizona - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

10 Tuesday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

11 Wednesday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Parties of Note: Elegance Defined - Paradise Valley

Pink Martini - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

12 Thursday
January

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

“Mrs. Wyatt Earp” - Scottsdale

Buffalo Bash: Buffalo Collection 5th Year Ann... - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

13 Friday
January

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show - Phoenix

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Presence, Place and Perception: Landscapes by... - Chandler

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

SF Jazz Collective The Music of Miles Davis - Scottsdale

14 Saturday
January

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Arizona Bach Festival 2017 - Phoenix

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

Snow Day - Phoenix

Errl Cup - Tempe

Mindful HABITS Realistic Resolutions Workshop - Chandler

ITTY BITTY OPEN - Phoenix, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

The Townsend Cup: Polo Tournament - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Tucson CInderella Baby Pageant - Tucson

15 Sunday
January

Arizona Bach Festival 2017 - Phoenix

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

The Townsend Cup: Polo Tournament - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Cooking Series with Chef Debbie: Mole Feast - Dragoon

16 Monday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Future Classics Car Show - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Holiday Ice Rink Comes to Westgate - Glendale, AZ

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Alien Worlds and Androids - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Travel & Leisure
  • Resorts
  • Travel
  • Golf
  • Culture
  • Spas
Arizona Hotels, Restaurants Shine Bright with AAA Diamonds
Arizona Hotels, Restaurants Shine Bright with AAA Diamonds
by Kelly Potts AAA Arizona's 2017 list of Arizona Five and Four Diamond recipients is hot off the press. This ...
All Resorts
More from Travel & Leisure
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
by Kelly Potts If you don't already have a membership to AAA, you're missing out on more than just roadside ...
All Travel
More from Travel & Leisure
Valley Resort Named
Valley Resort Named "Premier Golf Resort"
Congrats are in order to The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. The resort has been named to GOLF Magazine and ...
All Golf
More from Travel & Leisure
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
The storied days of kings and queens, and knights and ladies comes alive every year at the Arizona Renaissance ...
All Culture
More from Travel & Leisure
Spa-ha Moments: Pampering Trends on the Rise
Spa-ha Moments: Pampering Trends on the Rise
  Picture this: you just returned from a fabulous vacation, and you are more exhausted than when you left. What ...
All Spas
More from Travel & Leisure
Beauty & Style
  • Style
  • Health & Beauty
  • Shopping
The Gift of Giving
The Gift of Giving
Lisa Des Camps, owner of Lisa Des Camps Jewelry, on how to be the ultimate gift giver this holiday season.
All Style
More from Beauty & Style
Fall Hair and Beauty Trends
Fall Hair and Beauty Trends
Kendall Ong, owner of the Mane Attraction Salon, has been exploring Europe for the latest trends to bring to the ...
All Health & Beauty
More from Beauty & Style
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Ray Golden, general manager of Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, in Scottsdale on the hottest looks ...
All Shopping
More from Beauty & Style
Dining
  • Restaurants
  • Food
  • Featured Chefs
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
All Restaurants
More from Dining
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
Snuggling up with a big crochet blanket and a warm cuppa (near a fireplace, if you're lucky enough to have ...
All Food
More from Dining
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
The azcentral Food & Wine Experience is a feast for the senses for Valley food connoisseurs. From Nov. 4-6, this ...
All Featured Chefs
More from Dining
Living
  • Homes
  • Decor
  • Communities
  • Interior Design
  • Architecture
  • Home Goods
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Here are the Valley's top home sales from the past week (12.19.16 - 12.25.16). The combined sales for the top 10 ...
All Homes
More from Living
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
The holiday celebrations may be fading away, but inside your home, the evidence of their destruction is still ...
All Decor
More from Living
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Start your holiday shopping early with Vistancia for the Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase on ...
All Communities
More from Living
Spring 2016: Outdoor Living Tips and Trends
Spring 2016: Outdoor Living Tips and Trends
The sun seeps into your skin, suddenly the car is warm upon entering, and you're convinced you're trapped in a ...
All Interior Design
More from Living
How to Have a Happy (and Safe) Holiday
How to Have a Happy (and Safe) Holiday
Holiday safety, photo: Arizona Structures We send our heartfelt wishes to you and your family to enjoy a joyous ...
All Architecture
More from Living
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
The Dump offers a unique furniture shopping experience to its loyal and new customers through discounted prices ...
All Home Goods
More from Living
Features
  • Adopt a Dog
  • Moms
  • The AZ Insider
  • Features
  • Health
  • Law
  • People
  • Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
  • In My Shoes
Adopt a Dog: Chihuahua Puppies
Adopt a Dog: Chihuahua Puppies
Duck and Donny are four-month-old Chihuahua puppies.
All Adopt a Dog
More from Features
New Year's Day at American Girl
New Year's Day at American Girl
If you and your mini-me are looking for a memorable way to begin 2017, American Girl has the perfect event for ...
All Moms
More from Features
AZ Insider: Michael Phelps Reveals Secret Wedding
AZ Insider: Michael Phelps Reveals Secret Wedding
Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside view on the stories that make headlines. Where Michael Phelps planned the ...
All The AZ Insider
More from Features
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix: Holiday Edition
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix: Holiday Edition
Just in case you need a little break from present-opening and carol-singing this weekend, here are the top 10 ...
All Features
More from Features
AZ Health: Carrie Martz Debuts Latest Venture
AZ Health: Carrie Martz Debuts Latest Venture
Carrie Martz spent a lifetime in the Valley building one of the most well-known and respected advertising and ...
All Health
More from Features
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Introduction by Alyssa DeMember IN A WORLD OF CUTTHROAT COURT BATTLES, child custody issues and fighting over ...
All Law
More from Features
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Introducing 2016 Face of Foothills Winners: Junior and Teen honorees, Elise and Tristany, and the first-ever ...
All People
More from Features
Home at Last
Home at Last
Finally! After four months abroad, well over fifty hours of traveling, and thousands of sheep later, I am finally ...
All Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
More from Features
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
  Lets face it: spending money just to get through the door of bars on Mill Avenue is overrated. Still ...
All In My Shoes
More from Features
Tucson
  • Tucson's Best
  • Tucson Dining
  • Tucson Features
  • Tucson Travel & Leisure
  • Tucson Living
  • Tucson Arts
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Read more
All Tucson's Best
More from Tucson
Where to go for Thanksgiving in Tucson 2016
Where to go for Thanksgiving in Tucson 2016
Read more
All Tucson Dining
More from Tucson
Open Model Call in Tucson Friday June 17
Open Model Call in Tucson Friday June 17
Read more
All Tucson Features
More from Tucson
Tucson's Arizona Inn Celebrates 85 Years
Tucson’s Arizona Inn Celebrates 85 Years
Read more
All Tucson Travel & Leisure
More from Tucson
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Read more
All Tucson Living
More from Tucson
Tucson International Mariachi Conference
Tucson International Mariachi Conference
Read more
All Tucson Arts
More from Tucson

