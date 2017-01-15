Best Steakhouses in Phoenix

Best Celebrity Christmas Instagrams

Chanel’s 2017 Métiers d’Art Show Was Perfectly Parisian

‘Greenery’ is Pantone’s Color of the Year

50 Favorite Restaurants in Phoenix 2016

The Gold Standard: 13 Valley VIPs

What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall

Meet Jesse the Jack Russell: AZ Foothills Cutest Dog

Stays
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Guests Now Have Exclusive Access to the Gallery Golf Club Guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain can now enjoy exclusive access to the traditionally members-only Gallery Golf Club in..
Nightlife
Adam Smith and Melody Guy Launch West Coast Tour at The Listening Room Downtown Phoenix’s newest venue dedicated to acoustic concerts, The Listening Room, is hosting Adam Smith and Melody Guy..
Trendsetters
Chris Alvarez Name: Chris Alvarez Website Age: 42 Title: Founding Partner of Tailored Pursuit Married/Single: Newly Single Kids: I have one..
Stays
Revive Your Romance This Valentine’s Day Valentine’s Day is sneaking closer and closer and you deserve to have an enjoyable holiday with your loved one. Agave, The..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.23-1.29 January 23 The Cardboard Swords | The Rebel Lounge | 7:30pm | All Ages |..
Taste
Wrigley Mansion Hosts Wine-Pairing Events Geordie's Steak at Wrigley Mansion kicks off a new wine dinner series on Tuesday, Jan. 24 (with additional dates throughout the..
Style Files
Louis Vuitton x Supreme Collaborate on Punchy Accessories Louis Vuitton unveiled an exclusive collaboration with popular skateboarding brand Supreme during the French fashion house’s..
Valley Girl
Five Faves with Brielle Rouge Name: Brielle Patterson Facebook Instagram Pinterest  Website Age: 25 Occupation title: Social Media Marketing Specialist..
Taste
Brunch Hot Spot: TapHouse Kitchen at The Shops at Hilton Village Visiting Scottsdale for Barrett-Jackson or the Phoenix Open? Then you can’t miss a Weekend Brunch TapHouse Kitchen at The Shops..
Taste
Taste Tidbits Foodie news roundup for the week of Jan. 16: Cloth & Flame, Chocolate and Wine Experience, Monday Night Chef’s Table at..
Vroom
Stick Shift: Volvo, Vail and the V90 Cross Country I find myself gliding down a narrow dirt road, winding through bright hues of yellow and autumn orange. I’m on my way to..
Style Files
Valentine’s Day Treatments & Gift Card Specials at The Village Health Club & Spa Whether you’re taken or single, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to some TLC. In..
Stays
TOMORROW – Taste of Montelucia Cooking Classes Join Montelucia’s expert culinary team tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. for one of their famous monthly cooking classes. This..
Taste
Crab & Mermaid Fish Shop Unveils Food Truck Crab & Mermaid Fish Shop is taking its seafood menu on the road, unveiling the brand-new Crab & Mermaid Food Truck
Vroom
Bonhams Offers an Intimate Auction Experience in Scottsdale In all of the hustle and crowds of Arizona auction week, those looking for a more intimate experience will find it at Bonhams,..
Nightlife
Ellure Lounge: Old Town Scottsdale’s Elegant New Resident In an area known for its high energy music, crowded dance clubs and raucous atmosphere, a new and sophisticated martini lounge..
Valley Girl
Detox with this Revolutionary New Method Did you know the average person is exposed to over 2,000 chemicals before even leaving the house each morning? Talk about a major..
Stays
SoCal Resorts Offer Romantic Specials for Valentine’s Day Escape to Southern California for a Valentine’s Day rendezvous. The following hotels and resorts in San Diego, Orange County..
Trendsetters
Shawn Linam Name: Shawn Linam Facebook Twitter Age: Trying not to Title: CEO of Qwaltec Married/Single: Single Kids: 2 teenage daughters..
Taste
Grocery Great: Smart Flour Foods’ Ancient Grain Pizza Instead of rushing through a drive-thru to fill your family's bellies, Smart Flour Foods has an easy, quick alternative with its..
Fitness
The Secret to Visible Abs: Work Hard A sexy, toned, and sculpted core is at the heart of all gym goers’ dream. Flat tummies are admired on both men and women..
Vroom
Barrett-Jackson 2017 Kicks into High Gear More than 1700 vehicles will cross the block at Barrett-Jackson this week
Valley Girl
New Boutique Barre Studio Now Open in Phoenix Pool season is just around the corner in AZ which means it’s time to start working on that summer bod now. Get in tip ...
Stays
GIN AND DINNER WITH SANCTUARY CAMELBACK RESORT Sometimes its the simple things in life that make a world of difference. And for us, that’s dinner and drinks. Sanctuary..
Taste
What Makes A Good Bloody Mary? Jan. 1 marked National Bloody Mary Day. To honor the month of this popular cocktail, the pros at Grimaldi's answer a question on..
Stays
Canary Santa Barbara Offers In-Suite Yoga As Part of Health & Wellness Package The Canary Santa Barbara is welcoming guests to “nama… stay” in bed just a little bit longer during their vacation..
Nightlife
The Townsend Cup Joins Barrett Jackson at WestWorld Horses and horsepower unite at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The Townsend Cup, a two-day polo event, will take place January..
Style Files
Runway Makeup Artist Gucci Westman Predicts Top Beauty Trends of 2017 Makeup artist Gucci Westman is a mainstay backstage of almost any high fashion show. After years of creating hair and makeup..
Stays
Element by Westin Debuts in Arizona with its Element Chandler Fashion Center Marriott International recently announced the opening of the Element Chandler Fashion Center, thus debuting the Element Brand in..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.16-1.22 January 16 Get Up! | The Rebel Lounge | 8pm | 21+ | Doors at 7:30 |..
Taste
Farm to Kitchen West Supper Series Announces 2017 Schedule Kitchen West Restaurant at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch and The Simple Farm has announced that they are continuing..
Style Files
Vetements Brings Back Juicy Couture Velour Yes, you heard that right.
AZFoothills.com Events
View all Phoenix - View all Tucson

21 Saturday
January

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Celebration - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

The American West in Film and Television, Rea... - Scottsdale

Scottsdale Fashion Square's festive Lunar New... - Scottsdale

Junior League of Phoenix - FREE Healthfest fo... - Tempe

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

The 3rd annual You Are Stronger Than You Thin... - Phoenix

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

Barrow Grand Ball 2017 - Phoenix

Tween/Teen Night - Scottsdale

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

Tucson Girls Chorus Open House - Tucson

22 Sunday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Sunday A'Fair: Free Concerts In The Park - Scottsdale

Russo and Steele Moves Event to Salt River Fi... - Scottsdale, AZ

46th Annual Scottsdale Auction - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Bach Festival 2017 - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Amy Tan Meet-and-Greet - Phoenix

Blues, Brews and BBQs - Tucson

23 Monday
January

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

24 Tuesday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

International Film Festival for Children - Tucson

25 Wednesday
January

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Meet Me at La Encantada Wednesdays - Tucson

26 Thursday
January

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

What Matters Charity Fashion Show - Phoenix

Special Needs Jump Day - Scottsdale

C3 Clinical Corrective Care Skin Care Event - Cave Creek

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Open Air Market at Phoenix Public Market - Phoenix, AZ

Gallery Row ArtWalk - Tucson

27 Friday
January

Unveiling of Las Mariposas Sculpture at Butte... - Scottsdale

Chocolate and Wine Experience at The Saguaro ... - Scottsdale, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Savor the Symphony Luncheon - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

The 3 International Tenors - Desert Foothills

Hopi Collectors’ Workshop with Duane Maktim... - Dragoon

The art of Survival : Enduring the Turmoil of... - Chandler, AZ

28 Saturday
January

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills, AZ

2017 Grape Arizona Wine Event - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Connect2STEM - Phoenix

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills

Super Ball 2017 Where Rhinestones Meet the Re... - Phoenix, AZ

Patti LuPone Don’t Monkey with Broadway - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

2nd Annual Doggie Street Festival - Phoenix

2nd Annual Doggie Street Festival Phoenix - Phoenix

29 Sunday
January

Sunday A'Fair: Free Concerts In The Park - Scottsdale

Arizona Bach Festival 2017 - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills, AZ

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Fountain Hills Indian Market & Southwest Art ... - Fountain Hills

30 Monday
January

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Friendly Pines Camp Information Night - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

31 Tuesday
January

CHEF'S SECRET GARDEN DINNER SERIES - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

Wednesday
February

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Shooter Jennings - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Thursday
February

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Friday
February

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

ASU Night of the Open Door @ Downtown Phoenix - ASU Downtown Campus

Ballet Tucson Winter Concert - Tucson

Saturday
February

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

Galaxy Gala 2017 - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Living With Wildlife - Phoenix

Kenny Wayne Shepard at Talking Stick - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Art Pandemonium! - Tucson

Sunday
February

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Tackle Trauma 5K - Tempe

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

