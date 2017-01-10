Be Mine: Valentine's Gift Guide

Stays
Spring Training Grand Slam Resort Package It’s almost that time of year again – Spring Training season here in the Valley! Plan ahead to ensure that you get..
Taste
Now Open: LA SALA Tequila Cantina The Living Room has introduced a super-cool sister restaurant and neighbor in Downtown Ocotillo, LA SALA Tequila Cantina.
In House
HGTV Star Steve Elton to Host Design Event at Brown Jordan Scottsdale Quarter Are you interested in learning tips and tricks on how to stylishly update your outdoor furniture? Luxury outdoor furniture brand..
Nightlife
Songs From the Heart: An Acoustic Valentine’s-Themed Concert In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Listening Room is hosting a Valentine’s-themed concert of acoustic love songs...
Valley Girl
Rock Your Workout with this Revolutionary Scottsdale Based Fitness Class Scottsdale is now home to the “smartest workout on earth.” Revolutionary fitness class, CorePump RED, created by local..
Style Files
The Clotherie Has Men’s Fashion Covered for the Waste Management Phoenix Open As one of the Valley’s biggest events of the year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is the spot to be and be seen. From now..
Taste
Feb. 9-18: Arizona Beer Week The 7th annual Arizona Beer Week kicks off next week, Feb. 9, offering beer-centric events spanning every corner of the state.
Vroom
Stick Shift: Mercedes-Benz SL450 Roadster When you think of the Mercedes Benz SL, a flurry of bedroom poster images come to mind. The beautiful SL 190, or iconic Gull-wing..
Stays
Melt Away the Winter Blues With a Winter Solstice Facial Winter blues got you down? Worry not! Calistoga Ranch’s Winter Solstice Facial is just what you need to feel revived and..
Stays
Treat Your Valentine to Dinner & Romance at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch Treat your sweetheart to a special night of dinner and sweet surprises at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch this..
Taste
Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge: Meet the Chef The Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge will take place from Feb. 1 to 28, and chefs from some of the state’s most popular..
Style Files
10 Most Fashionable Instagrams of the Week From models, celebs, fashion editors and more, we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion Instagrams of the week to catch you up..
Valley Girl
How to Have a 5 Star Valentines Day on a Budget Valentine’s Day is just three weeks away, eek! If you don’t already have your plans locked down, the only professional ballet..
Style Files
The Devil Wears Prada is Coming to Broadway! The Devil Wears Prada, the emblematic fashion industry movie inspired by the best-selling book by Lauren Weisberger, will be..
Stays
Exclusive Chef’s Series this TUESDAY at Montelucia The culinary team at Montelucia is among the best in the Valley and host a variety of wonderful culinary events.   This..
Nightlife
Weekly Concert Collection Concerts + Shows | 1.30-2.5 January 30 Julieta Venegas & Rafa Esparza | Crescent Ballroom | 7pm | 21+..
Taste
Happy Hour Spotlight: Wine Bars AZFoothills.com explores the Valley's top happy hours. First up, get your sip on at these Valley wine bars.
Nightlife
How To Get To the Phoenix Open—Mimosa’s Included It’s almost time for the rowdiest golf tournament, the Valley’s very own Waste Management Phoenix Open which features..
Stays
Valentine’s Day Dinner Amongst the Picturesque Red Rocks of Sedona What better place to spend Valentine’s Day than amongst the stunning red rocks in Sedona, Arizona? Kimpton Amara Resort and..
Taste
Taste Tidbits Foodie news roundup for the week of Jan. 23: National Crepe Day at The Crepe Club, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North..
Valley Girl
Six Movie and TV Set Locations Worth the Trip by Kelly Potts  Over the past five years, a new phenomenon has propelled an unprecedented number of travelers to destinations..
Taste
2017 Bite Box Schedule The 2017 lineup of curators for the popular Bite Box program, which showcases goods made by Arizona makers, has been announced.
Stays
Why The Scott Resort & Spa Has the Best Meeting & Event Space in Downtown Scottsdale Finding the perfect event space can be one of the most difficult and stressful tasks to tackle when planning an event. Fret no..
Nightlife
Brighten Up Valentine’s Day at Lights of Love Valentine’s Day is nearly here and for those looking for something unique and slightly sweeter than the traditional dinner..
Fitness
6 Top Reasons to Hire a Personal Trainer Did you set some goals for yourself in the New Year? A personal trainer can provide highly individualized instruction, so here..
Valley Girl
This Chef of the Year Will Cook Dinner for You and 40 Friends in Your Home Want to take your next dinner party up a notch? The Friends of Child Crisis Arizona annual gala on Saturday, February 11 at the..
Trendsetters
Brooke Hoyt Name: Brooke Hoyt Twitter  Facebook  Website  Age: 35 Title: VP of Operations Married/Single: Married Kids: Yes. 2-year-old..
Taste
Recipe: Kombucha & Cucumber Cocktail Whether you're seeking a healthier cocktail to adhere to your New Year's resolution or want a refreshing sip for your Super Bowl..
Valley Girl
The Shops at Norterra Hosts Third Annual Valentine’s Car Show Celebrate with your sweetheart at The Shops at Norterra’s third annual Valentine’s Car Show. Activities will include a car..
Style Files
Dior’s Spring-Summer Couture Show Was a Magical Fairyland Dior’s Spring-Summer 2017 Couture show today transformed the Musée Rodin in Paris into a magical wonderland. Designer Maria..
Stays
Ride the Wave of Love This Valentine’s Day, L’Auberge Del Mar will be offering two wonderful and romantic packages – “Ride the..
Valley Girl
How to Literally Kick Butt in 2017 It may be a few weeks past January 1 but it’s never too late to make a new resolution. What better goal than kicking ...
AZFoothills.com Events
Wednesday
February

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Shooter Jennings - Scottsdale

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented ... - Scottsdale

Activity Time for Preschoolers - Scottsdale

Meet Me at La Encantada Wednesdays - Tucson

Thursday
February

Open Air Market at Phoenix Public Market - Phoenix, AZ

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented ... - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert - Scottsdale

Gallery Row ArtWalk - Tucson

Friday
February

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert - Scottsdale

Tween/Teen Night - Scottsdale

ASU Night of the Open Door @ Downtown Phoenix - ASU Downtown Campus

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented ... - Scottsdale

Ballet Tucson Winter Concert - Tucson

Saturday
February

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Living With Wildlife - Phoenix

Coors Light Birds Nest Concert - Scottsdale

Western Week: Rhinestones, Rodeo and Retro St... - Scottsdale

Snow Day at Westgate Entertainment District - Glendale

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented ... - Scottsdale

Kenny Wayne Shepard at Talking Stick - Scottsdale

Tween/Teen Night - Scottsdale

Galaxy Gala 2017 - Phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Art Pandemonium! - Tucson

Sunday
February

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented ... - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Tackle Trauma 5K - Tempe

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Blues, Brews and BBQs - Tucson

Monday
February

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Tuesday
February

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

DOGA (Dog Yoga) - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Western Week: Meet the Author: Robert Knott - Scottsdale

Wednesday
February

Western Week: Marshall Trimble: Tombstone’s... - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Bluegrass Concert Series - Marana

Thursday
February

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Beer Week - multiple cities

Romeo and Juliet - phoenix

Western Week: Gold Palette ArtWalk themed Wes... - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

TASTE OF MONTELUCIA COOKING CLASSES - Scottsdale

10 Friday
February

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

Romeo and Juliet - phoenix

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

KODO: DADAN 2017 - Scottsdale

Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Steve Elton Design Event - Scottsdale

Thunderbird Artists’ 6th Annual Waterfront ... - Scottsdale

Gino Vannelli at Talking Stick - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Hearts-4-Clubs Casino Night - Tempe

Western Week: The Mail Arrives at Scottsdale... - Scottsdale

11 Saturday
February

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Romeo and Juliet - phoenix

27th-Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Com... - Phoenix

A New Leaf’s 33rd Annual Camaraderie Gala -

Steve Elton Design Event - Scottsdale

ASU Night of the Open Door @ West - ASU West Campus

27th Annual Heard Museum World Championship H... - Phoenix

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Arizona Strong Beer Festival - Phoenix

Arizona Strong Beer Festival - Phoenix

Arizona Coyotes Game - Glendale

Valentine’s Day Event at OdySea in the Dese... - Scottsdale

Thunderbird Artists’ 6th Annual Waterfront ... - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Tucson Girls Chorus Open House - Tucson

12 Sunday
February

Thunderbird Artists’ 6th Annual Waterfront ... - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Sunday A'Fair: Free Concerts In The Park - Scottsdale

27th-Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Com... - Phoenix

LimmudAZ - Tempe

Romeo and Juliet - phoenix

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

27th Annual Heard Museum World Championship H... - Phoenix

13 Monday
February

Kevin Binkley and Dom Perignon Dinner - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

“Love Letters” at Taliesin West - Phoenix

14 Tuesday
February

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

15 Wednesday
February

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns Game - Phoenix

16 Thursday
February

Arizona Fine Art EXPO - Scottsdale

UnCommon Market Shopping Experience - Scottsdale

Paul McCandless - Phoenix

Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival - Scottsdale

Travel & Leisure
  • Resorts
  • Golf
  • Spas
  • Travel
  • Culture
6 Things To Know Before You Visit Monterey
6 Things To Know Before You Visit Monterey
Photo by Onyx & Ash  Most travelers know Monterey for its world-famous aquarium, the oft-photographed Bixby ...
Read more
All Resorts
More from Travel & Leisure
Above Par: Unique Valley Resort Golf Experiences
Above Par: Unique Valley Resort Golf Experiences
Beyond breathtaking views and expert design, these Valley resorts offer golf experiences and amenities that add ...
Read more
All Golf
More from Travel & Leisure
Cape Rey: More Than A Beach Getaway
Cape Rey: More Than A Beach Getaway
  Go to Carlsbad for the ocean, stay for the spa.
Read more
All Spas
More from Travel & Leisure
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
Five Ways AAA Membership Pays for Itself
by Kelly Potts If you don't already have a membership to AAA, you're missing out on more than just roadside ...
Read more
All Travel
More from Travel & Leisure
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
Travel Back in Time at the 28th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
The storied days of kings and queens, and knights and ladies comes alive every year at the Arizona Renaissance ...
Read more
All Culture
More from Travel & Leisure
Beauty & Style
  • Health & Beauty
  • Style
  • Shopping
3 Romantic Valentine's Day Hairstyles
3 Romantic Valentine's Day Hairstyles
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it is the season for romance--your hairstyle, included. Blo blow ...
Read more
All Health & Beauty
More from Beauty & Style
Get to the Green
Get to the Green
Lisa Des Camps, owner of Lisa Des Camps Jewelry, on how to wear the prettiest pieces even when spending a day on ...
Read more
All Style
More from Beauty & Style
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Elegant Emeralds to Vintage Charm: Hottest Looks in Luxury Rings
Ray Golden, general manager of Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, in Scottsdale on the hottest looks ...
Read more
All Shopping
More from Beauty & Style
Dining
  • Restaurants
  • Food
  • Featured Chefs
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
CHAR Kitchen + Bar Has Your Non-Traditional Holiday Meal Covered
Read more
All Restaurants
More from Dining
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
What Valley Baristas Are Drinking This Fall
Snuggling up with a big crochet blanket and a warm cuppa (near a fireplace, if you’re lucky enough to have ...
Read more
All Food
More from Dining
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
Q&A with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant
The azcentral Food & Wine Experience is a feast for the senses for Valley food connoisseurs. From Nov. 4-6, this ...
Read more
All Featured Chefs
More from Dining
Living
  • Homes
  • Architecture
  • Interior Design
  • Decor
  • Communities
  • Home Goods
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix
Here are the Valley's top home sales from the past week (1.16.17 - 1.22.17). The combined sales for the top 10 of ...
Read more
All Homes
More from Living
Creative Environments Design Wins a Gold Award for Toll Brothers
Creative Environments Design Wins a Gold Award for Toll Brothers
A residential backyard designed by Tempe, Ariz.-based Creative Environments, an award-winning provider of ...
Read more
All Architecture
More from Living
Meeting Jonathan Adler
Meeting Jonathan Adler
  I was quite nervous to meet him; a legendary designer whose pieces I have admired for years. Walking into his ...
Read more
All Interior Design
More from Living
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
5 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home for the New Year
The holiday celebrations may be fading away, but inside your home, the evidence of their destruction is still ...
Read more
All Decor
More from Living
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase at Vistancia
Start your holiday shopping early with Vistancia for the Tour of Homes and Holiday Shopping Showcase on ...
Read more
All Communities
More from Living
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
Five Rules of The Dump Furniture Outlet
The Dump offers a unique furniture shopping experience to its loyal and new customers through discounted prices ...
Read more
All Home Goods
More from Living
Features
  • Moms
  • Health
  • Adopt a Dog
  • Features
  • The AZ Insider
  • Law
  • People
  • Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
  • In My Shoes
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix: Family Edition
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Phoenix: Family Edition
We all look forward to the weekend and though they might be too short, they are always full of fun and exciting ...
Read more
All Moms
More from Features
Smyl Co. Orthodontics: Quality, Experience, and Innovation Meet
Smyl Co. Orthodontics: Quality, Experience, and Innovation Meet
For over 30 years, families have been entrusting their orthodontic treatment to the orthodontists of Smyl Co.  ...
Read more
All Health
More from Features
Adopt a Labrador Retriever mix
Baxter is an adorable Labrador Retriever mix who at six-months-old is still learning the ropes. A sweet pup ...
Read more
All Adopt a Dog
More from Features
Be Mine: Valentine's Gift Guide
Be Mine: Valentine's Gift Guide
Forgo the flowers. This Valentine’s Day, gift your beloved with one of these wilt-proof treasures.
Read more
All Features
More from Features
AZ Insider: Paradise Valley Home Sells for 12.75M
AZ Insider: Paradise Valley Home Sells for 12.75M
Kathy Shayna Shocket has the inside view on the stories that make headlines.    Peek inside the home with a ...
Read more
All The AZ Insider
More from Features
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Keeping the Peace: The Aurit Center for Divorce Mediation
Introduction by Alyssa DeMember IN A WORLD OF CUTTHROAT COURT BATTLES, child custody issues and fighting over ...
Read more
All Law
More from Features
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Meet the Faces: 2016 Face of Foothills Winners
Introducing 2016 Face of Foothills Winners: Junior and Teen honorees, Elise and Tristany, and the first-ever ...
Read more
All People
More from Features
Home at Last
Home at Last
Finally! After four months abroad, well over fifty hours of traveling, and thousands of sheep later, I am finally ...
Read more
All Face of Foothills Winner's Blog
More from Features
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
New Year's Eve Bash at Platinum Lounge
  Lets face it: spending money just to get through the door of bars on Mill Avenue is overrated. Still ...
Read more
All In My Shoes
More from Features
Tucson
  • Tucson Travel & Leisure
  • Tucson Features
  • Tucson Arts
  • Tucson Dining
  • Tucson's Best
  • Tucson Living
Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Offers Enchanting Desert Horseback Rides
Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Offers Enchanting Desert Horseback Rides
Nestled under the shadow of the enchanting Santa Catalina Mountains, the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & ...
Read more
All Tucson Travel & Leisure
More from Tucson
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Tucson
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Tucson
This weekend in Tucson is all about music and dance. Listen to a talented crop of musicians at the Tucson Jazz ...
Read more
All Tucson Features
More from Tucson
Tucson Performing Arts Preview for Spring Season
Tucson Performing Arts Preview for Spring Season
This spring, Tucson’s enthusiastic performing arts and cultural scene is booming with talented artists, ...
Read more
All Tucson Arts
More from Tucson
A Sweet Deal: Great Chefs Series Serves Up Dessert
A Sweet Deal: Great Chefs Series Serves Up Dessert
Imagine partaking in a delightfully intimate culinary experience with talented local Tucson chefs showcasing ...
Read more
All Tucson Dining
More from Tucson
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Murder at the Magic Show: New Year's Eve at Westin La Paloma Resort
Skip the chaotic parties and overcrowded nightclubs and ring in 2017 in a unique and entertaining way. The ...
Read more
All Tucson's Best
More from Tucson
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Things To Do in Tucson this Spring
Looking for something to get you in the mood for springtime in the desert? Whether it is for a family ...
Read more
All Tucson Living
More from Tucson

