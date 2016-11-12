Home Home & Design Homes Most Expensive Home Sales in Phoenix

Katie Halle Lambert
Here are the Valley's top home sales from the past week (12.5.16 - 12.11.16). The combined sales for the top 10 of the past week was over $16 million. 

Paradise_Valley_gate_guard_hillside_lot_with_city_light_and_mountain_views_at_La_Place_Du_Sommet_3000000.jpg

Paradise Valley gate guard hillside lot with city light and mountain views at La Place Du Sommet $3,000,000.

 

 

Phoenix_corner_high-rise_with_mountain_views_at_Esplandade_Place_2250000.jpg

Phoenix corner high-rise with mountain views at Esplandade Place $2,250,000

 

Scottsdale_cul_de_sac_lot_with_separate_guest_house_at_Scottsdale_1825000.jpg

Scottsdale cul de sac lot with separate guest house at Scottsdale $1,825,000

 

Paradise_Valley_mountain_views_and_master_suit_resort_features_at_Paradise_Valley_1825000.jpg

Paradise Valley mountain views and master suit resort features at Paradise Valley $1,825,000

 

Scottsdale_new_build_with_mountain_views_at_Legacy_Cove_1414722.jpg

Scottsdale new build with mountain views at Legacy Cove $1,414,722


