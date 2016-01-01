Home Home & Design Homes Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Arizona

Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Arizona

Kate Halle Lambert
Here are the top ten homes for sale in Arizona as of 12.4.16. 

Paradise_Valley_magnificent_estate_with_detached_2_bedroom_guesthouse_and_private_inhome_movie_theater_25000000_-_Robert_E_Joffe_with_Launch_Real_Estate.jpg

Paradise Valley magnificent estate with detached 2 bedroom guesthouse and private inhome movie theater $25,000,000 - Robert E Joffe with Launch Real Estate

 

 Scottsdale_over_20000_prestine_square_foot_home_sitting_on_the_6th_hole_with_private_home_fitness_center_sauna_and_tanning_station_19950000_-_Todd_Moen__Roma_Moen_with_M3_Realty.jpg

Scottsdale over 20,000 prestine square foot home sitting on the 6th hole with private home fitness center sauna and tanning station $19,950,000 - Todd Moen & Roma Moen with M3 Realty

 

 

Sedona_one_of_a_kind_luxury_ranch_with_on_site_vet_clinic_-_Ed_Pennington_and_Jeanette_Sauer_Russ_Lyon_Sothebys_International_Realty_15200000.jpg

Sedona one of a kind 173 acre ranch originally owned by the Wrigley Family $15,200,000 - Ed Pennington & Jeanette Sauer with Russ Lyon Sotherby International Realty 

 

 

 

 Paradise_Valley_extraordinary_gated_estate_with_profound_views_of_Camelback_Mountain_intimate_patios_and_dissapearing_glass_walls_10800000_-_Joan_A_Levinson_with_Realty_ONE_Group.jpg

Paradise Valley extraordinary gated estate with profound views of Camelback Mountain intimate patios and dissapearing glass walls $10,800,000 - Joan A Levinson with Realty ONE Group

 

Paradise_Valley_private_entry_road_leads_to_an_exclusive_hillside_estate_with_views_in_all_directions_10270000_-_Robert_E_Joffe_with_Launch_Real_Estate.jpg

Paradise Valley private entry road leads to an exclusive hillside estate with views in all directions $10,270,000 - Robert E Joffe with Launch Real Estate


