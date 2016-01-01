Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Arizona

Page 1 of 2

Here are the top ten homes for sale in Arizona as of 12.4.16.



Paradise Valley magnificent estate with detached 2 bedroom guesthouse and private inhome movie theater $25,000,000 - Robert E Joffe with Launch Real Estate

Scottsdale over 20,000 prestine square foot home sitting on the 6th hole with private home fitness center sauna and tanning station $19,950,000 - Todd Moen & Roma Moen with M3 Realty

Sedona one of a kind 173 acre ranch originally owned by the Wrigley Family $15,200,000 - Ed Pennington & Jeanette Sauer with Russ Lyon Sotherby International Realty

Paradise Valley extraordinary gated estate with profound views of Camelback Mountain intimate patios and dissapearing glass walls $10,800,000 - Joan A Levinson with Realty ONE Group

Paradise Valley private entry road leads to an exclusive hillside estate with views in all directions $10,270,000 - Robert E Joffe with Launch Real Estate