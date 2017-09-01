Best of Our Valley 2017 Winners: THE LIST

Drumroll please...the winners of the tenth annual Best of Our Valley contest are here! Each year AZFoothills.com ask readers to vote on their favorite Valley people, places, and more. The contest is answered with millions of votes and more than four hundred winners.

Best of Our Valley contest winners will be featured in the April 2017 'Best of Our Valley' issue of Arizona Foothills Magazine, a tell-all guide to the best people and places in the Valley of the Sun, as chosen by its residents. The winner/s with the most total votes will be featured on the cover, but you will have to wait until April to find out who they are!

As a special thanks to the winners and those who helped them attain their "Best Of" status, a celebratory bash will be held in May 2017. Stay tuned for details on the fabulous fete!

All those who won this year can download a 2017 Winner logo here and reserve space in the Collector's Edition here.

Click through the categories below to find out if your favorite fitness studio, frozen treat or fashionable female is a winner!

To nominate a business, person or item for the 2018 contest, e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it by September 1, 2017.

Each e-mailed nomination must include the following to be considered:

1) Business name and description

2) Contact info, including business owner, agency or PR representative name, address, URL, phone number, e-mail address, and social media accounts.

3) Categories you believe the business would fit into (Examples: Best Burger, Fittest Female, Best Florist, etc.)

Only one nominee per person per business is necessary. All entries reserved by deadlines will be considered. Odds of winning are determined by the number of eligible entries received.