Brown Jordan Outdoor Furniture Stands the Test of Time, Style

When searching for the perfect outdoor furniture, there are usually two key questions asked: 1. Will the design fit my home’s aesthetic? And, assuming you will want to have this furniture for a while, 2. Will it become out of style soon?

As the leading name in luxury outdoor furniture since 1945, Brown Jordan offers beautiful, high quality furniture that complements any home design, from the elegantly traditional to the eclectically modern. Whether you wish to design an intimate desert oasis or a grand space to host and entertain, Brown Jordan at Scottsdale Quarter has all of your outdoor furniture needs covered.

For those looking for classic and timeless outdoor furniture, Brown Jordan has tried and true collections that have outlasted decades in style throughout its rich history.

Ahead, Brown Jordan’s very own Chief Brand Officer Steve Elton shares a little bit about three of the brand’s most iconic collections that have marked important turning points in Brown Jordan’s 72-year history – from winning numerous design awards to the chair that was a staple at the Kennedy’s White House.