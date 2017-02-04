Ariz. Winters Are Meant to Be Spent Outside With Brown Jordan

Page 1 of 2

Unlike most areas of the country, winter is the best time of year to enjoy the outdoors in Arizona.

It’s no wonder that the ideal temps and bright sun shining over such popular annual events as Barrett-Jackson, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and MLB spring training brings people (also known as “snowbirds” to locals) from all over the country escaping harsher climates to flock to Arizona to enjoy the winter season al fresco.

Let Brown Jordan at Scottsdale Quarter help you in creating a personal sanctuary where you can relax and enjoy the breathtaking Arizona landscape, from peaceful sunrises to colorful sunsets, with the best in luxury outdoor furniture.

As the leading name in luxury outdoor furniture since 1945, Brown Jordan offers beautiful, high quality furniture that complements any home design, from the elegantly traditional to the eclectically modern. Whether you’re looking to design an intimate desert oasis or a grand space to host and entertain, Brown Jordan has all of your outdoor furniture needs covered.

Always on trend, Brown Jordan has just released five new design collections for 2017 that are contemporary yet timeless in design.

1. ARBRE designed by Michael Smith

Natural textures and an earthy, organic palette encompass the Arbre collection designed by Michael Smith. Inspired by 17th century European relief carvings, the classical technique is reinterpreted to metal in everything from a lounge chair, loveseat, coffee table and more. The handcrafted, cast-aluminum frame is reminiscent of the grain and beauty of tree vines and boughs.

2. CROSSINGS designed by John Caldwell

Classic woven strap furniture is elevated with Brown Jordan’s unique and exclusive Sunbrella® strapping for its Crossings collection designed by John Caldwell. You’ll never want to get up from the comfy sofas, chaises, loveseat and ottoman thanks its flexible and durable cross-sectional engineering.