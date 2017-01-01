New Date Night Spot in Phoenix

Phoenix has a new restaurant concept that is making headlines. Dust Cutter, nestled in the lobby of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, can be compared to a modern urban saloon that oozes sophistication and style. This gem is quickly adding more finesse to the urban scene that the movers and shakers in Phoenix are working diligently to both create and maintain.

Dust Cutter, which once popularly referred to a strong cocktail that would cut the dust from your tongue, was very well-known in Arizona, where early settlers spent long days on dusty trails. The brains behind this modern day saloon have been diligent in preserving the Arizona culture, using local ingredients and honoring traditions of the west, so it’s no surprise that the name holds a special meaning to the region.

My husband and I had the opportunity to head to downtown Phoenix for a date night at Dust Cutter. We were amazed by the impeccable attention to detail from the entire staff, awesome decor and innovate menu. I also can personally attest to the best cocktails in town! Here's a little more from this soon-to-be city fave:

Ambiance - An Instagram worthy restaurant situated between the hotel’s lobby and the newly-opened pedestrian friendly Adams Street, Dust Cutter’s open floor plan and massive garage doors roll back to welcome both locals and hotel guests, creating an interactive intersection of community, culinary and contemporary cowboy. A 25-foot-long streamlined bed of local river rock and large custom iron logs create a sculpture mimicking a modern interpretation of a roaring blaze and creates real flames and warmth for the winter months. Open to both the inside and out, low stools line the bar area, creating a perfect venue for people watching or catching a game on any of the eight 55-inch screen TVs.

Ruggedly handsome, Dust Cutter has design elements that range from spirited to whimsical, including stools resembling lug nuts and light fixtures made of salvaged parts from old bridges. Over-scaled railroad beams suspended with frayed rope support an eye-popping six-foot pair of spurs, along with a variety of rustic pendant lights. The feature wall, fittingly named The Cabinet of Cocktail Curiosities, pays homage to the mixologists of yore with an eclectic display of vintage barware and collectibles. A 15-foot live-edge ‘Post and Perch’ table, cleverly crafted with loads of inconspicuous power data outlets, boasts barstools and an iron footrail to allow guests to ‘perch’ and ‘post’ while recharging their phones and their stamina.The Loewen Design Group of Phoenix was the interior design firm on the project and the Phoenix office of Gensler was the architect of record and designer of all exterior improvements.

Food and Beverage – Executive Chef Josh Murray was driven to create a menu that was equally memorable and representative of the Valley of Sun, purposely avoiding being labeled Southwest or Tex-Mex. He is very inspired by the very specific Sonoran Desert climate and passionate about focusing on local ingredients. After all, the menu directly states “We are dedicated to using highest quality artisan ingredients from the local bounty of the Sonoran Desert.” Therefore, guests can expect to order starters including Avacado Fries (my pic below,) Crows Dairy Fried Goat Cheese Curds, Heirloom Tomato and Avocado Lettuce Wraps (my pic below) and Roasted Pepper and Garlic Pork Wings (my pic below.) Local-inspired sandwiches include the Mesquite Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich and the Sonoran Burger. Some of the most popular entrees include Steak Frites and Queen Creek truffle Fries, Selva Shrimp and Hayden Mills Sonoran Grits, Mary’s Chicken and Mesquite Pod Waffles.

Lead Mixologist, Tony Escalante, is equally committed to creating a Sonoran infused menu and incorporates house made shrubs and syrups into the signature cocktails, including: Beet Around The Bush: Vida Mezcal, Maple Beet Shrub, Maple Syrup, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters, Figgy Pudding Bitters and the El Pipino: Hendricks Gin, Clooster Bitters, Green Chile Syrup, Cucumber Juice, Basil Leaf and Lime. Dust Cutter also has eight regionally inspired beers on tap and four wines on tap.

Dust Cutter is in the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, which is located at 100 N. 1st Street Phoenix. You can reachthem at 602-333-0000. For more information, visit them online HERE.