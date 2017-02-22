Disney on Ice presents Dream Big in Phoenix from April 13 - 16. Girls and boys of all ages are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to witness their favorite Disney Princesses come to life during this action-packed crowd-pleasing journey filled with singing, dancing and, of course, intricate skating.

Believing is just the beginning when dreamers throughout Phoenix witness the empowering tales of Disney’s most courageous leading ladies told in Dream Big. The entire audience will be transported to a magical place where dreams truly do come true. With her infamous enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell will take the audience on an adventure through the beloved Disney tales we have come to cherish. Expect to make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves. Then watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Next, travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all. Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you to always be strong, kind and fearless. High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make this an experience your family will never forget.

WHEN: Thursday, April 13 – Sunday, April 16

Thursday, April 13 7:00 PM

Friday, April 14 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 15 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 6:30 PM

Sunday, April 16 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

WHERE: Talking Stick Resort Arena – 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ

TICKETS: Kids Tickets start at only $15 each for select seating



Tickets available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the venue Box Office. *prices subject to change; additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

To discover more about Disney On Ice, visit www.DisneyOnIce.com.