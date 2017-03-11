Family Event to Raise Funds for Wheelchair Lacrosse Team

Have what it takes to dominate everyone’s favorite lawn game? Cornhole tournaments may be all about the friendly competition, but this one’s also for a great cause: The Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center’s Scorpions Wheelchair Lacrosse team.

Open to the public, the family-friendly, KB Kornhole-sponsored special event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 (check-in for participants starts at 8.a.m.), at the Ability 360 Sports & Fitness Center, 5031 E Washington St., Phoenix. All skill levels are encouraged to play, and participants can sign either as teams of two or as solo players. Juniors 17 and under will play within their own division, and all players can choose a Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced to compete in based on skill level.

Winners in adult categories will receive cash prizes based on percentages of entry fees, and proceeds from the event will help the Ability360 Scorpions Wheelchair Lacrosse team with equipment and related expenditures. Tournament entrants will also gain access to some of Ability360’s amenities, including the climbing wall and newly renovated heated pool. Snacks and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will also be part of the festivities, so sign up today and earn bragging rights while scoring some help for the wheelchair lacrosse team at the same time. Spectators are welcome to attend.

Interested in sponsoring a cornhole lane? Lane sponsorships are available for $400, and they include a team entry fee and a custom-designed set of cornhole boards bearing sponsor logos that will be displayed for the players and crowds throughout the duration of the event. Sponsors may then keep the boards at the event’s conclusion. For more on the event or to register, visit kbkornhole.com/ability360.

What: Ability360 Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament and ACL National Event

When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017(check-in for participants starts at 8.a.m.)

Where: Ability360 Sports and Fitness - 5031 E Washington St., Phoenix, AZ

More Information/Registration: kbkornhole.com/ability360