Friday Night Fun at The Westin Kierland Resort

While the Valley is experiencing that weather sweet spot (not too cold, not too hot), it is time to plan a night with the family at The Westin Kierland Golf Club and The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa.

After a well-received launch last year, Friday Night Lights has returned to The Westin Kierland Golf Club. On Friday nights, now through April 25, 5 to 7 p.m., the Resort’s FUN team partners The Westin Kierland Golf Club to offer Friday night fun for all ages. (Admission to Friday Night Lights is $10 per person. Children age 6 and under are free with a paying adult.)

The family-friendly event invites resort guests and locals alike to enjoy 20-minute clinics led by Kierland golf professionals, a nine-hole glow putt course, music, beverage cart service right on the driving range, lawn games and the unique--and hilariously entertaining--SNAG golf (Starting New at Golf) for kids. During SNAG, a brave member of the FUN team gets decked out in a Velcro suit covered in targets and the littles are encouraged to take a swing and hit them with a tennis ball. This not only allows the kiddos to practive their swing but have a great deal of fun while doing so.

The Kierland golf pros are also very attentive to the youngest golfers, offering up advice and adjustments to their position and swing. So even though the intention of Friday Night Lights is to enjoy quality time with the family, the whole clan may come away with a better golf game, to boot.

Moms and dads can also get in on the fun with margarita putting. You see, if you get a hole when putting a lime, you win a margarita from the beverage cart. Kiddos can even give the lime a swing, winning a small toy if they make the hole.



