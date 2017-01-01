Valentine's Gifts for Your Husband

Phoenician ladies are counting down the days to celebrate Valentine’s. Not only do we hope for some extravagances from our significant other, but we also like to pamper our special guy on February 14th. When our men are also dads to our mini-me's, we have double the need for gift-giving.

This year, we have a list of must-haves for the ones that make our hearts flutter:

Have fun with Bug-A-Salt - Whether a gun enthusiast or not, this modern-day fly swatter is a must! Especially in Arizona, where flies will soon be taking over the Valley, a new nontoxic way to eliminate pesky bugs is welcomed at homes everywhere. It’s simple to use: A miniaturized shotgun effect is generated through this ingenious design. Ordinary table salt is utilized as a lethal projectile with accuracy range of within 3 feet. Bugs will remain whole for easy clean up. https://bugasalt.com

Make them pretty with BeautyCounter – Some men are open their love of beauty products and some men prefer to quietly samples our goods, but there is no denying men in Phoenix appreciate the ability to have great beauty products at their disposal. This year, BeautyCounter has been all the rage – and they have two products that your man is sure to love. If you’re not familiar with this company, Beautycounter is committed to a health and safety standard that goes well beyond what’s required by U.S. law: They’ve banned the use of more than 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals while ensuring all products perform and that they’re as indulgent as any other luxe shampoo, lipstick or oil in the market. http://www.beautycounter.com/

Charcoal Cleansing Bar - The Charcoal Cleansing Bar detoxifies and absorbs impurities in your skin without drying it out, resulting in a smoother, brighter complexion. Made with antioxidant-rich, organic green tea and hydrating organic coconut oil, the gentle formula can be used daily on your face and body.

Purifying Charcoal Mask - A mineral-rich mix of kaolin clay and charcoal, Purifying Charcoal Mask works to gently exfoliate, draw out impurities and soothe. The formula helps improve skin's overall condition by refining the appearance of pores and increasing elasticity. Offers a purifying treatment for congested skin and a 10-minute spa-grade facial.

R&R with Massage Envy - Whatever life throws at you, it’s the daily wear and tear that takes its toll on your body. Massage does more than just relax the body and calm the mind, it also gives you the time to check in and tune up to help you be ready for more of this wonderful thing we call living. There are Massage Envy locations all throughout the Valley and they’re currently offering special Valentine’s Day discounts. https://www.massageenvy.com/

Personalization with Zazzle- The online store, Zazzle, is one of the easiest and quickest ways to get nearly anything personalized. This year, we’re opting for Customized Frosted Glasses for Valentine’s Day, which can be used all year round when your sweetie wants a cold one to end his night. https://www.zazzle.com

Amanda Rumore is a writer, mom blogger and lifestyle expert. Scottsdale-based, by way of Chicago and Los Angeles, she lives with her husband, Anthony, daughter, Mia Valentina, and Boston Terriers, Gigi and Harley. Amanda is the founder of ValleyGalInc.com, writes for various magazines and appears on local television stations featuring family and lifestyle stories. She was also voted "Favorite Valley Mom 2016" in the Best of the Valley.