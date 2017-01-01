Mom's Moment: V-Day Gifts Under $100

Forget the cliche flowers and chocolate... this year, spoil your sweetie and precious minis with special, practical and fun gifts they'll find unique and thoughtful.

Here are my picks for fun Valentine's Day presents perfect for just about anyone. And my treat to you- all gifts are priced under $100!

Lorena Canals makes high quality handmade cushions. The lovely, cozy, comfortable and colorful heart pillow will add a delightful pop to any room. Featuring non-toxic dyes and 100% cotton, they are easily washable at home in a conventional washing machine.

I See Me is the online leader in personalized books and gifts. Treat your child to The Valentine Edition Storybook, Who Loves Me? This adorable read is custom to your child's name, along with additional personalization features. Plus, the personalized Valentine’s Day stickers add to the excitement!

For a personalized gift, Project Repat repurposes shirts into beautiful and memorable quilts. Great for travel lovers, fitness gurus, music buffs, and more. Custom gear is always thoughtful and meaningful.

Tenba has a variety of great items for photo buffs, from the novice to the pro (like dad or tween!). From tough backpacks to messenger bags, Tenba can help keep cameras protected in a both stylish and functional manner.

Speaking of photo-taking hobbyists... With multiple accessories for phones and cameras, MeFoto offers great accessories for avid photographers. The new MeFoto Air tripod allows for quick and stable setup, and is available in many fun colors (like red, for your Valentine!).

Gazelle.com sells savvy gifts for the techie...on discount! With a variety of refurbished phones, tablets, and laptops Gazelle is a great way to buy tech without the expense.

For her (mom or daughter), check out Violet Love. The adorable line of headbands and scarves is available in multiple prints.

For your college goer or upcoming grad, Stockpile is a unique way to gift stock! Gift cards in multiple denominations are available, and thousands of stock options make for smart and fun investing.

Make V-Day movie night in a gift in itself. Redbox offers very affordable coupon codes for movie rentals, adorably paired with popcorn or hot chocolate. Plus, Redbox has plenty of romantic new releases!

CloSYS can help get your smile romance-ready! The oral care system increases the health of your mouth, freshening breath and whitening your smile at the same time. Perfect for sensitive teeth too. Smooch smooch!

To sweeten the day, Matthews 1812 House has tasty handmade desserts. Choose from delectable brownies, chewy cookies and savory candies.

Send a bowl of warm comfort! Spoonful of Comfort ships fresh soup straight to the doorstep. Available in chicken noodle, tomato basil, and butternut squash, the soup comes with rolls and cookies- along with a personalized note and ladle, sure to make anyone feel loved and cared for.

For your little one, shop Bumkins! Practical, adorable, original items include waterproof Bibs, Art Smocks, Splat Mats, Reusable Snack bags, Placemats, Divided Plates, Silicone Teethers and much more. Choose from a variety of fun prints, like DC Comics, Disney, Dr. Seuss, animals, Nintendo and Nixi prints!