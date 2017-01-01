Mom's Moment: Dynamic Mama, Ann Noder

This new year, I plan on making it a regular thing to feature dynamic mamas. I'm all about showcasing women performing an awesome balancing act between work-life-kids-etc. My hope: to learn something from each individual, as every mom has special secrets up their sleeves.

To kick off the new year, I'm starting with Ann Noder, a respectable business owner and boy mom. The former TV News Anchor runs a boutique public relations firm, managing a team of employees and landing big name national clients.

So here you go, a quick 10 questions for Ann, mom of two boys, ages 14 and 12.

How did your life change when you became a mom?

What didn’t change? Life became busier, for sure, but also more fulfilling. I think most moms can relate to putting themselves last – and their children first. Everything becomes about “them.” That can be overwhelming at times but also gives life so much meaning. My boys are absolutely my greatest joy!

Job title (in addition to mom)/basic job description:

I’m CEO/President of Pitch Public Relations, a boutique national firm. Our agency works with big brands and small startups to get them in the media spotlight. I’m thrilled to have grown the company from a small one-person operation to 14+ employees. We are now a leading PR agency with clients all over the world. Each day brings new adventures and thrills – wouldn’t have it any other way.

Why you love what you do:

I come from a news background. I was a television reporter and anchor for many years. Now, I get to use those media skills from another perspective. I absolutely love landing phenomenal media coverage for our clients and watching their businesses grow and thrive. It’s my ultimate professional passion!

Three things you love about being a boy mama:

1. With boys, what you see is what you get. I love they are honest and straightforward (no drama!)

2. Boys love their mamas in a special way (it’s different than the relationship they have with dad)

3. I love cheering for my boys from the sidelines (basketball)

Three things you find challenging about being a mom:

1. Mastering family & career balance – juggling it all is a constant, daily challenge.

2. Setting aside any time or myself. The needs of the family come first!

3. Learning how to let go and let them be.

As moms we wear many hats. What are your tips for juggling the work/life balance?

I think it’s important for moms to realize there is no “formula” for balance that will stay the same over time. We should simply stop thinking we can somehow figure it out in advance. Some days, work takes priority. Other days, you can devote more of yourself to your children. It’s a daily challenge for EVERY mom and I think the only way to really make it work is to be flexible and stop reaching for perfection. Us moms need to be kinder to ourselves when we don’t get it all done perfectly every day. Life happens!

Current favorite can't live without baby/kid item/product:

My kids are older now of course. But when they were young, it was all about the door jumper. I could work in my home office and watch my boys laugh and giggle as they jumped in the doorway – pure genius!

Today, the cell phone is a life saver – because I can easily communicate with my boys regarding after school and social activities. Texting is a necessary evil!

Current favorite can't live without mom item/product:

Again, the cell phone connects me at all times and I rely on that as a mom to keep our family functioning smoothly. I also love headphones for those long family road trips. It’s nice to chit-chat but it’s also nice for everyone to plug in to their own entertainment (whether it’s music or a movie) to “zone out” for a bit!

Some unique activities you like doing with your kids:

We love playing games – whether its family board game night or outdoor lawn games. With boys, everything is a competition – but that can be super fun! I also love traveling with my boys and exploring new cities. Beach time is the absolute best – paddle ball in the sand for hours!

One thing you hope to instill in your sons:

I hope to instill in them a strong work ethic as I think that is a life skill that will carry them far. Work hard for what you want!