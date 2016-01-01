Mom's Moment: Gifting Time

This post is one of the toughest I've ever committed to writing. In fact, I've put it off, but I can no longer postpone sharing this with anyone who will take the time to read it.

A friend of mine contacted me over Facebook, asking to help spread her message. Thankfully, this is a message I cannot talk about first-hand, as I have never experienced the loss of a child, and I pray to any and every God I never do.

According to the CDC, over 23,000 infants die in the United States every year; of those,11,300 die on the day they were born. I know. Heartbreaking.

I want to tell you about a new system giving grieving parents the gift of time: the Cuddlecot. The Cuddlecot allows for the baby to remain in the room with the parents for up to three days, avoiding decomposition and painful last memories of their baby in a body bag or morgue. I know this is so grim- it's even hard for me to write, but this system is sadly beautiful. Banner Cardon's Children's Medical Center currently has one Cuddlecot that is utilized over four times a month. Apparently, this is one of the ONLY Cuddlecots being used in the entire state of Arizona. There are two other Banner hospitals that have the Cuddlecot on their wish list, and you can join in helping make that happen.

Each device costs $2764.00.

This year, join in raising funds for the Cuddlecot. Please click here to contribute. Thank you.