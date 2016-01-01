Mom's Moment: Presents for Mama

Every year my husband asks what I want for the holidays, and every year, I say nothing. Sound familiar? So this year I thought about things I REALLY could use- stuff that would make my every day life easier.

Here's my official gift guide for moms, teachers, friends- basically any special woman in your life.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

A mother’s dream come true. This cord-free, hassle-free, powerful vacuum stays charged for 40 minutes. It works like a charm, cleaning carpet, hard flooring and beyond. The V8 easily transforms between stick and handheld mode to clean high and low, and comes with numerous head options for customizable cleaning. The compact design works wonders, and self charges via a convenient docking station. Users can even select power settings, providing higher suction for more difficult tasks. Seriously my new BFF.

HelloFresh

I admittedly don't like cooking and I'm not very creative in the kitchen, so experiencing HelloFresh was quite tempting. At first apprehensive towards a meal delivery service, I fell in instant love with the savvy system. HelloFresh provides prepackaged ingredients accompanied with easy-to-follow recipes, eliminating the need to plan or shop. This really made dinner more easy and enjoyable, considering we ate a greater variety. The recipes are reviewed by a HelloFresh dietitian ensuring a nutritious meal. And the Classic and Veggie packages are quite affordable!

Beth Quinn Designs

This Arizona-based jewelry designer is my new go-to for everything charms. I especially like this gifting option for teachers, as her offerings are both beautiful and affordably priced. The vintage-looking charms are made from antique silver and boast a lead/nickel-free seal. (They are unlikely to irritate the skin.) Many charms are customizable, in addition to her inspirational offerings. Opt for the simple letter charms, or get something a little more playful. Any woman would be thrilled to receive such a stunning, special piece.

Chrissie by Tail

New year, new workout gear. And for that, turn to tennis champ-turned fashion designer, Chris Evert. The Chrissie by Tail activewear collection features an array of stylish, sophisticated, and comfortable outerwear options perfect for tennis playing, cardio and yoga. Made from the latest trending colors, advanced fabrications, and contemporary design details, The Chrissie Collection leaves busy moms feeling fabulous. Our pick for 2017: the Black Jay Skort.

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ

Make eating healthy convenient and taste with the best blender aimed at juicing delicious, nutritious drinks. The Ninja’s suave design features intelligent technology combining unique, timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns that do the work for you. Flawlessly breaks down whole fruits, veggies, ice and seeds for maximum vitamin extraction.

Naot "Stunning" Boots

A million years ago, so it seems, my mom brought me clogs back from Israel. They were Naots, and I loved them. Ever since, I've been wanting to get my hands on Naot footwear, so I was thrilled to connect with the brand that now offers super stylish boots. My pick- the style called "Stunning," made of the finest Italian leather. Each pair also offers a unique anatomical footbed—made out of natural cork and latex and covered in a pampering layer of suede—designed to quickly align to the specific contours of each person’s feet. With Naot Footwear, you never have to choose between fashion and comfort.

Mama B. Designs

Shameless self promotion. This is my clothing company, and we are proud partners of March of Dimes. We offer an adorable "Miracle Line" for men, women and kids featuring inspiraitonal tanks, tops and long-sleeves aimed at stylishly spreading prematurity awareness. My son was a preemie, and ever since, I've wanted to pay it forward. Now, with Mama B. Designs, I am able to give a chunk to a foundation that does to much for babies. 50% of each item sold benefits the foundation. We also offer other playful designs that any mama would enjoy wearing around town.

Jammin' Jammies

Twin with the entire fam with these adorable PJ sets. There are plenty of festive options to choose from, all arriving neatly packaged in a personalized box. With four themed sets of comfy-cozy lounge-wear, your clan will definitely be the most “liked” family on the block. Speaking of "likes," the company is all about social media, so channel your inner #SELFie, and follow the brand on Instagram @JamminJammies #jamminjammiesfan. There are even options for Fido.

Portable P-touch Label Maker

I know this sounds out there, but what OCD mom would't want to get organized heading into 2017? This year, I'm sure to utilize my new handheld (under $40) labeler that prints durable labels in a variety of colors. Ideal for labeling food, files, documents, gear, storage and more. Choose practicality this year.

Crocs

Give any woman the gift of comfort. Winter has a way with destroying feet, so instead of walking around the house barefoot, opt for something soothing- the Crocs Comfy Indoor Slippers. Inspired by the Classic Clog, the Classic Slipper is built for relaxing indoors with a soft suede bottom and a warm fuzzy lining. Choose styles from plaid, cable knit and eight solid colors. And the slipper bottoms contain silicon nubs for traction! Plus, they're under $30.

La Madeleine Treats

Everyone likes to eat, and who could deny delicious tomato soup to satisfy cold winter days? La Madeleine Country French Cafe offers delicious and beautiful goodies for family, friends and neighbors that are all tied up with a red bow and ready to gift. This classic gift option features yummy breads, jams and Tomato Basil Soupe, in addition to truffles and wine.

Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, author, blogger, fashion designer and blessed boy mama.