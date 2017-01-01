AZ Health: The Beauty Insider

Page 1 of 2

She has been dubbed “Scottsdale’s Fountain of Youth.” And after peeking at galleries of before and after photos and with famous faces like Vera Wang, Betsy Johnson, Allison DuBois and an endless list of models, Broadway stars, choreographers and photographers trusting her expertise, it is apparent that Carole Lea Burns, owner and operator of C3 Clinical Corrective Care, has earned that title. After working for many years at her highly successful Park Avenue office in New York City, she put down roots in Scottsdale two years ago, with many of her East Coast clients flying across the nation to see her. Here, Burns talks skin care issues unique to Arizonans, her proudest achievement and more.