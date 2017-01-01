Must See Events at the 29th Annual Ostrich Festival

The 29th Annual Ostrich Festival is rolling into Tumbleweed Park in Chandler March 10 – 12 with flightless bird fun and more for the whole family. From petting zoos and pony rides to pre fest kick off events and cool concerts from popular recording artists, here’s a peek at the best of the fest.

Ostrich Festival Kickoff Weekend

Prepare for the main event at the Kickoff Weekend on March 4 featuring a full day of activities including the Mayor’s 5K Fun Run, Public Safety Fair, Chandler Classic Car Show and the Ostrich Festival Parade which will host World Champion Chicago Cubs mascot, Clark, as the Grand Marshal.

Ostrich Races

This one’s a no brainer. Professional riders take the reins of a chariot or ride bareback around a stadium racetrack in front of cheering crowds.

Mainstage Shows

Get ready to “La Bamba” because Chandler will be transformed into a mini music fest with legendary Latin group, Los Lobos, as the headliner.

Carnival Rides

Get your kicks on more than a dozen rides like the Giant Ferris Wheel, which provides passengers with a sweeping view from nearly 100 feet high.

Moto Maniacs

Spectators can expect nonstop action, amazing stunts, explosive music and intense heart palpitations during thrilling this live performance of incredible motorcycle stunts and acrobatic displays.

Food Truck Alley

What’s a festival without the food? Attendees can enjoy a host of local food truck vendors offering a variety of indulgent eats and treats.

Beer Garden

Beer lovers can cheers with frosty brews inside the Ostrich Festival beer garden available only to those 21+.

For all the Ostrich Fest offerings and more info visit ostrichfestival.com/. To purchase tickets click here.