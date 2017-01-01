Grammy Award Winner to Headline McDowell Mountain Music Festival this March

Get ready to rock, the 14th annual McDowell Mountain Music Festival is hitting the Valley March 3-5 with a star studded lineup including recent Grammy winning recording artist, Flume. The Australian electronic producer won his first Grammy at the 59th annual awards show on Sunday February 12, taking out the best dance/electronic album category for his second studio album, Skin. The Shins, Chromeo, and Grouplove will join Flume as M3F headliners while numerous national artists such as Gov’t Mule, Lettuce, DJ Mustard and Bob Moses will hit the stage as well. As a grassroots, Arizona-based festival, M3F doesn’t forget the local talent like Bear Ghost, CooBee Coo and RUCA who will all be performing.

After almost a decade and a half, McDowell Mountain Music Festival has successfully remained true to its eclectic roots while consistenly growing and evolving by bringing unexpected sound pairings to the Valley for festival goers interested in a diverse variety of genres. “What really sets us apart from other music festivals, is our choice of artist’s year after year,” says Founder John Largay. “Our lineup ranges from national artists like Flume, who is completely reinventing the typical EDM sound, to world-renowned jam bands like Gov’t Mule and Railroad Earth, all the way to local Arizona artists that are on the rise, like seventeen-year-old, musical prodigy Upsahl.”

The Festival started 14 years ago with the goal to continue to elevate Phoenix, AZ as a music and cultural destination while generating revenue for the local economy, including local artists and small businesses which are the oxygen that feeds the heart of the City. Along with the music, charity is part of the DNA that fuels M3F. From its inception, the Festival has donated over $1,000,000 for local Arizona charities. In the most recent years, M3F has teamed up with two local, family-based nonprofits: Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation and UMOM New Day Center.

Tickets are currently on sale at mmmf.com. M3F offers a range of ticket options including 3-day General Admission and VIP, as well as an opportunity for a payment plan.