Guest Publisher Letter: Bob and Molly Stockley

Happy New Year!

Every year, people make resolutions to better themselves. We ask you to volunteer to improve our community, and in return, your work will impact all of us. We are Bob and Molly Stockley. Bob, a third-generation Arizonan from Scottsdale, and Molly, from New Iberia, La., love Arizona! We are dedicated to our family and to our boys, Jackson, 5, and Jacob, 3, but also to the amazing community we live in.

Our story has been shaped by fate. Bob lost his first wife Kristi to skin cancer at the age of 28. Molly was one of Kristi’s co-workers and friends. Molly, out of friendship to Kristi, reached out to Bob to help him deal with his heartbreaking loss. A remarkable friendship formed that eventually turned to a love story. We know that Kristi helped bring us together, and she provides a constant reminder of the brevity of life and the need to make an impact every day.

Like this opportunity to welcome you to 2017, we do everything together. Because of Kristi, the elimination of cancer is our top priority. Molly is a vice president at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, where healing is at the center of their hearts, minds and actions every day. The first opportunity we had to impact the community was co-chairing the 49th American Cancer Society’s Jewel Ball. We threw a huge birthday party, in celebration of all the cancer birthdays, both lost or yet to come. Molly’s devotion is driven by her passion to defeat cancer (Kristi), Parkinson’s (her grandfather and mother) and heart disease (Bob’s dad). In 2017, she will be a vice chairman for the 58th Phoenix Heart Ball. She is the vice president of Assistance In Healthcare (AIH), an organization that raises money to help individuals battling cancer with non-medical expenses like childcare or groceries. On Jan. 28, Molly along with Carrie Martz, will chair the third Super Ball, a sports-themed gala in partnership with the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks. Super Ball is the same event that Bob and Molly co-chaired in 2015 with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL Hall of Famer, Tim Brown. [Tolearn more, visit azaih.org.]

Bob is the CEO of Waternuts Aquatic Enterprises Inc. and a volunteer board member of the West Valley Mavericks. The goal of the five-year-old organization is to advance commerce, charity, culture and community on the west side of Phoenix. The all-volunteer group raises and donates 100 percent of the proceeds to local organizations. This year, Bob is the 2017 co-chair, along with Wade Accomazzo, of The Shindig, a suitcase/travel gala on Feb. 24. The motivation is to raise enough money to help local organizations reach their fundraising goals and to reach more people in need. [To learn more, visit westvalleymavericksfoundation.org.]

We would love for you to join us at our events this year but, more importantly, ask you to use 2017 to make an impact on a cause that has touched your heart and life.