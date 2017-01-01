Stall Early Signs of Aging With Clear & Brilliant at Van Dyke Aesthetics

Page 1 of 2

Breaking news – No matter how healthy and active your lifestyle or how rigorous your skin care regimen, even the smallest signs of aging are inevitable.

Thanks to advances in cosmetic dermatology, it is possible to easily and effectively reduce the first telltale signs of aging.

The solution? Clear + Brilliant; an FDA-approved light resurfacing laser that works to erase fine lines, even out texture and discoloration, like pregnancy melasma, and can even improve pore size. Van Dyke Aesthetics in Paradise Valley was the first dermatology practice in the southwest to offer Clear + Brilliant, and remains the most experienced in the procedure.

“I like to call it polishing the apple,” said Dr. Susan Van Dyke of the Clear + Brilliant treatment. “It really re-freshens the skin to make it brighter.”

The versatile laser treatment can be applied anywhere on the face or body, and is usually used as a preventative or maintenance procedure.

“Clear + Brilliant is perfect for someone who is new to laser treatments,” said Dr. Van Dyke. “It’s very good for young people in their twenties who are just starting to see sun damage or have leftover acne from teenage years. It’s also great for the older crowd who have had significant laser treatments and want to keep up results.”