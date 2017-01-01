3 Romantic Valentine's Day Hairstyles

Page 1 of 3

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it is the season for romance--your hairstyle, included. Blo blow dry bar, which recently opened in Scottsdale, provides three looks that'll have your Valentine doing a major double-take during your V-Day date.

Look #1: Pillow Talk – Sultry. Tousled. Bed Head. Want sensual and innocent at the same time? Perfectly messy beach waves are great for a special date night with your loved one or if you are single and planning to head out with friends for Valentine’s Day!

What are the steps to achieve this look? This is a high-style look with low maintenance. Wash, dry and style your hair with effortless waves using a 1-1/2 curling iron or a combination of one and two inches for different size curls. This will give you bounce and texture for days to come.



