The Scented Leaf Tea House & Lounge is opening a new location in downtown Tucson between Diablo Burger and former Proper Restaurant. While the original location on University Boulevard near the University of Arizona campus has evolved into a busy and bustling, albeit casual atmosphere, owner Shane Barela says he plans for the downtown tea house to evoke a more “loungey” atmosphere, with “comfortable seating, great flow, and a bigger focus on tea on tap.”