AZ Insider:This AZ Mansion with River Yours for $18M!

In Paradise Valley, Arizona, often called the Beverly Hills of Phoenix, there are many multi-million dollar homes where you can enjoy resort living. Well, this mansion is a resort! It’s 4.5 acres of incredible luxury and privacy with several unique features - including a lazy river !

For a better perspective - here’s an arial view.

Yes, the owners here enjoyed dipping into their beautiful saltwater pool & spa, while floating in the 150,000 gallon lazy river. It has a 30 foot water slide, rope swing and splash pad,

There’s entertaining with seating for 120 of your closest friends.

Amid the lush landscaping of the entire estate - the 7 bedroom - 12 bath home boasts over 15,000 square-feet of elegance featuring a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, chef's kitchen, library, high-tech media room, and exercise room.

Realtor Chris Karas of the Karas Group a co-founder of Launch Real Estate has the listing of this dream property. It’s one of the priciest homes on the market in Arizona.

How about this oversized 9 car garage!

The outdoor oasis also has a volleyball court, firepits and putting green. There’s an outdoor commercial kitchen, his and her locker rooms and a separate guest house. Not to mention the caretakers cottage with an additional garage!

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES.