AZ Insider: Yankees Hitter Sells AZ Home with Man-Cave for $4.5M

A replicated Fenway Park man-cave, putting green and MORE

Billy Butler, well known hitter for the New York Yankees spared no expense on the design of his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Yes, the baseball pro better known as “Country Breakfast, “ incorporated several sports features into the luxurious 7 bedroom, 7 and a half bath home in one of Paradise Valley’s most prestigious guard gated community.

With Camelback Mountain as his backdrop, Billy and wife Kathleen’s abode boasted 8,500 square feet of celebrity living. The major league hitter has now sold it for $4,523,536 .

Besides the putting greens, there's also a sport court where the ball player could shoot some hoops!

The wide open and functional floor plans include a game room, a replicated Fenway Park themed- man cave that has a live ticker, a celebrity worthy study, a butler's pantry with a subzero wine unit, a wine dispenser, wet bar, of course!

How about this OUTDOOR shower!

Throughout the home the sports celeb blended many baseball and sports oriented themes into the design.

The kitchens feature dual dishwashers and there are 2 outdoor kitchens.

Along with the multi-zone AC system, and luxuries such as the dual water heaters, the outdoor living affords a heated pool and spa, gated motor court, private courtyards, kids play area, a pool bath.

Not to mention a dog run! So they could all play ball at home!

