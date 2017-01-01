Home "The AZ Insider" with Kathy Shayna Shocket AZ Insider: Yankees Hitter Sells AZ Home with Man-Cave for $4.5M

Written by Kathy Shayna Shocket
 cactus putting green

A replicated Fenway Park man-cave, putting green and MORE

 Billy Butler, well known hitter for the New York Yankees spared no expense on the design of his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Yes, the baseball pro better known as “Country Breakfast, “ incorporated several sports features into the luxurious 7 bedroom, 7 and a half bath home in one of Paradise Valley’s most prestigious guard gated community. 

cactus living room

With Camelback Mountain as his backdrop, Billy and wife Kathleen’s abode boasted  8,500 square feet of celebrity living. The major league hitter has now sold it for $4,523,536 .

cactus sport court

Besides the putting greens, there's also a sport court where the ball player could shoot some hoops!

The wide open and functional floor plans include a game room, a replicated Fenway Park themed- man cave that has a live ticker, a celebrity worthy study, a butler's pantry with a subzero wine unit, a wine dispenser, wet bar, of course!

cactus shower

How about this OUTDOOR shower!

cactus check room

 Throughout the home the sports celeb blended many baseball and sports oriented themes into the design.

 cactus green room

 The kitchens feature dual dishwashers and there are 2 outdoor kitchens.

cactus outsid front

Along with the multi-zone AC system, and luxuries such as the dual water heaters, the outdoor living affords a  heated pool and spa, gated motor court, private courtyards, kids play area, a pool bath.

Not to mention a dog run! So they could all play ball at home!

