AZ Insider: Celebrating Dbacks Broadcaster's 3,000th Game

Now we call him Mr. Three Thousand !

Yes, the well-known Arizona Diamondback’s play -by- play man Greg Schulte with that great voice - is celebrating his 3000th game as the Arizona Diamondback’s radio voice. What a milestone! Especially since, as a young boy growing up in a tiny Illinois town, he dreamed of having a broadcasting job like Harry Carey someday. He’s been with the Diamondbacks since day one and prior to that he worked for KTAR 620 calling sports games.

As he prepared for his 3,000 game, his morning began with congratulations messages from around the country and a text in the morning from Dbacks legend Luis Gonazalez. Even U.S. Senator John McCain posted a congratulatory tweet!

Greg gives a lot of credit to the former TV announcers Thom Brennaman (now a broacaster with the Reds) and Bob Brenly (the D-backs' television analyst on FOX Sports Arizona and Was Manager of Dbacks for the World Series win ) for mentoring him. His got his nickname, “the Gubnuh”, from Bob Brenly and Thom Brennaman.

And Greg also thanks sports execs from Derrick Hall to former D-Backs execs Jerry Colangelo, Rich Dozer, and Scott Brubaker. Greg thinks he has only missed about 100 games over the years.

Ofcourse, he was front and center for to call Luis Gonzalez's game-winning hit in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.On that famous World Series day for the Dbacks, Greg called out the historic, " Diamondbacks win! They're the World Champions! Gonzalez did it! "

And he’s had the chance to call four no-hitters -- including Randy Johnson's perfect game in 2004.

Congratulations Greg !

