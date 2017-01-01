AZ Insider: Record Net $3.1M Raised for Boys Girls Clubs Phoenix

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the stories on the people who make a difference.



One of the live auction packages sold for $120,000.

It's another record breaking year for the Stars gala! Thanks to supporters who turned out to honor Diane Halle and Bruce Halle at the Stars gala, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix NETTED $3.1 million! And yes, that's the net total.

It was the charities 17th annual “Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars” black tie event.

It was a lively affair and a was a bidding frenzy with the Halles who set the stage for a live auction that included a travel package via private jet to Napa Valley and Meadowood luxury resort which sold twice for $60,000

A stay at a private home in Newport Beach, Calif., sold four times – each for $45,000

A trip to New York City including tickets to the Broadway hit, “Hamilton: An American Musical,” a Lady Gaga concert, and the U.S. Open Championship sold for $90,000

• Buzz Sands and Sands Chevrolet continued their legacy of generosity by donating several live auction items, including a 2018 Chevy Tahoe or Corvette.

Bruce is pictured above with the Youth of the Year. The Halles and the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation were presented with a “Champions for Collective Change Award” for being a collaborative charitable resource for the club and the greater community.

The proceeds will help maintain after-school and summer programs for more than 27,000 youth and teens at 13 clubs in Phoenix and the West Valley.

The night also included a celebration of 13 Club Youth of the Year candidates who have been on a 16-week journey of team building, relationship and leadership development, presentation skills, and Toastmasters training.

The Ed Robson Family Branch’s Leonel Cano Leon ultimately took home the title of “Youth of the Year.” Leonel, also known as Leo, has been a dedicated member to the Ed Robson Family Branch since it first opened its doors in 2008. Leo participates in all opportunities offered at his Club, and inspires the younger mem-bers by teaching art and dance, as well as coaching soccer. He plans to attend Grand Canyon University and aspires to be a visual artist for Disney or Marvel Studios.

“Our clubs provide a safe haven after school by offering nutritious snacks and meals, equipment and activities to stay fit, and life-changing leadership and educational programs,” said Chief Executive Officer Marcia Mintz. “And with even more kids coming through our doors, the proceeds raised from our Stars event are critical to keeping our clubs available to youth and teens just like Leo.”

Congratulations! That's NET $3.1 Million !

