AZ Insider: Final Four Viewing Party for Free at Harkins

Kathy Shayna Shocket has the scoop on the Final Four parties

Want to watch the FINAL FOUR with your friends for free?

Here’s a great last minute idea for being part of the excitement of having the Final Four in Phoenix. How about a viewing party with your friends? And the tickets are free! That’s right. Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 is hosting FREE showings of the NCAA Final Four Championship!

Tickets are available at the box office on April 1 for the showings, beginning with the 2:30 PM pregame coverage.( Tickets are first come, first served and only available at the box office at Tempe Marketplace on April 1.)

The NCAA Final Four Championship begins Saturday, April 1, with the following schedule:

• 2:30 PM - Pregame coverage

• 3:09 PM - Game 1: South Carolina vs Gonzaga

• 5:49 PM - Game 2: Oregon vs North Carolina

Space is limited and expected to fill up quickly.

Harkins Tempe Marketplace16 is located at Loop 101 & Loop 202, at Tempe Marketplace.