AZ Insider: Private Lunch with Cubs Theo Epstein & Bud Selig

Kathy takes us to the lunch at the Phoenix Art Museum.

The day after the breaking news that Cubs Theo Epstein was named the World’s Greatest Leader, here he was, casually mingling with an intimate group of movers and shakers at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Yes, Theo was named World’s Greatest Leader by Fortune Magazine. He topped the list of 50 leaders of those like, well, the Pope. No kidding. The Pope is number three on the list.

This was the buzz at the private lunch at the museum which honored another great leader - Bud Selig! The most famous of baseball Commissioners. Bud and wife Sue Selig are avid supporters of the museum and the arts in both Arizona and Wisconsin.

Theo, the wunderkid, Chicago Cubs mastermind has a humble, charming demeanor. And he says there were crucial points during his career, when Bud Selig gave him great advice.

ESPN’s Mike Wilbon was in his element interviewing Theo about the Cubs victory, being a champion and now- what it feels like to be the World’s Greatest Leader!

And one of Theo’s responses to being named the Greatest World Leader? “ I’m not even the best leader in our organization; our players are.”

Paul Groves, also a museum trustee, was Chairman of this Luncheon of Champions. Paul is grateful for the support of the 300 guests. “Not only did they enjoy a unique opportunity to hear from these remarkable leaders in the sports world, but they made a direct impact on the Museum’s ability to open its doors to our diverse community.”surrounded by art - talking the art of baseball,” he said.

It was quite the afternoon - the ART of baseball and WORLD leaders. Go Cubs !

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ.