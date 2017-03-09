AZ Insider: Philanthropist Gary Herberger Dies

Phoenix mourns philanthropist, architect, businessman Gary Herberger

It’s with a heavy heart I’m sharing the news that Gary Herberger, 79, one of Arizona’s most renown philanthropists and businessman, has died. Above is one of his wife Jeanne’s favorite photos of him. Gary, also an architect, (one of the last to apprentice under Frank Lloyd Wright) leaves a strong legacy on the arts and education in Arizona.

Gary had a low-key and humble demeanor, but a very strong presence in a room.

Following in the major philanthropic footsteps of his parents, the late Bob Herberger and Kax Herberger, Gary had a major impact on the cultural scene and countless charities in Arizona. Along with wife Jeannie, the two were familiar faces on the charitable social scene.

Today, Jeanie told with me that, “Gary was able to fulfill his life long dream with the creation of The Gary K Herberger Young Scholars Academy at ASU. It was Michael Crow, President of ASU, who made this possible through his belief in Gary's dream. My heart is filled with joy that this academy completed his life work.”

Together Gary and Jeanne, donated over $40 million to ASU. In fact, Gary’s impact is reflected in AZ Governor Doug Ducey’s tweet:

Also, former Gov. Janet Napolitano proclaimed May 16, 2007, as Gary Kierland Herberger Day.

ASU President Michael Crow said, "Gary had an extraordinary intellect that was wide-ranging and effortlessly curious about how to design things better, how to make things better. He was totally committed to upgrading the intellectual capability of the community. His legacy here at ASU and around the Valley will be felt for generations to come."

Gary, (pictured above with wife Jeannie), was head of Herberger Enterprises, a real estate development company. In addition to his wife Jeannie, Gary is survived by his brother Judd.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name can be made to: The ASU Foundation -Gary K Herberger Young Scholars Academy, PO Box 2260, Tempe Arizona 85280 or: The Phoenix Symphony Education Program, One North First Street, Suite 200, Phoenix, Arizona, 85004.

Gary, you will be truly missed.

Kathy Shayna Shocket is a freelance Writer, and TV- Field Producer based in Phoenix, AZ. The former TV-Reporter has written for publications such as TIME Magazine, Money Magazine, PEOPLE Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The NEW YORK TIMES. You can reach her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it