AZ Insider: Paradise Valley Home Sells for 12.75M

Congratulations are in order not only to the owners who have just bought this 14,150 square foot estate in Paradise Valley, A, but congratulations to its sellers (who by the way, created an elegant yet homey ambiance.) Yes, congratulations to both because the sale price of $12.75 million- is record setting.

Along with the luxuries of a decked out fitness center with a steam room and sauna - and the home theatre in this 7 bedroom abode - - - there’s an 800 bottle wine cellar. Not to mention an 11 car motor court!

Now step inside this impressive 11-car court.

In addition to the 7 bedrooms, there are 12 bathrooms on this 2.5 acre exquisite property with fabulous views of Camelback Mountain. Robert Joffe was the listing agent.

The estate's luxuries were built to accommodate informal family breakfasts as well as large, outdoor dinner parties.

You can relax and take a break or work outside at the home's resort-style pool, or retreat to this professional dream office. Of course,there’s a chef's kitchen with four ovens, two warming drawers, side-by-side refrigerators and multiple dishwashers.

The master retreat is high end living at its finest with soaring ceilings, handmade silk-covered walls and informal sitting areas that add refined elegance.The floor to ceiling windows in the formal living and dining rooms provide magnificent views of Camelback Mountain.

