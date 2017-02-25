Refreshing Portraits by Aline Smithson at Tilt Gallery

Former New York Fashion Editor turned photographer, Aline Smithson creates intriguing portraits that offer a refreshing voice and unique style all her own. Smithson creates beautiful portraits that are skillfully rendered with an air of sophistication and a style greatly influenced by her early career in fashion. Her work often pays homage to the many great fashion photographers she was able to work alongside with over the years, giving her a keen eye and contemporary sensability.Smithson’s work is familiar and appealing with obvious references to old Hollywood and classic vogue, complete with glitz, glamour and excitement.

When asked about her work Smithson said, “I want to create photographs that evoke a universal memory”, going on to say, “Photography allows me to find beauty in the mundane, joy in every day life, humor in aging, and the ability to examine a deeper self.” Her work feels as if we are visiting a past memory or private moment, achieved through isolating her subject matter and conveying an appealing story to her audience.

Smithson lives and works in Los Angeles, creating “award-winning photography with humor, compassion, and a 50-year-old Rolleiflex camera”, states Tilt Gallery. Her work is widely collected and has been exhibited internationally at such venues as the Griffin Museum of Photography and Tagomago Gallery, as well as being featured in numerous publications including the New Yorker.

Tilt Gallery will host the artist reception for Aline Smithson this Thursday, February 23rd from 7:00-9:00pm during the weekly Scottsdale's ArtWalk. The evening will feature an opportunity to meet Smithson along with a discussion about the artist, her work and process lead by Tilt Associate Director, Ellee Bokharachi. Self & Others: Portrait as Autobiography will be on view through February 25, 2017. Also on view is a special exhibition Shootapalooza presenting 5" x 5" images (Metal Prints floated on the wall) in a 5ft x 6ft grid format focusing on the theme “What is Nature?”

Tilt Gallery is a contemporary fine art photography gallery specializing in hand applied photographic processes utilizing historical techniques and other alternative processes, owned and operated by Michelle and Melanie Craven. Tilt Gallery is located at 7077 East Main Street, Scottsdale. Offering Fall hours Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 to 5:30pm as well as participating in the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale Art Walk from 7 to 9pm or by appointment. For more information about this exhibition or Tilt Gallery visit them at tiltgallery.com. *All Images are courtesy and copyright of Tilt Gallery and artist Aline Smithson.