Top Shows To See Third Friday in Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix boasts a bustling arts community with galleries and museums scattered throughout downtown and this Third Friday (January 20th) is the perfect time to explore it!

Here are the top shows to see this month…







Binary Passage features a dynamic joint exhibition of local artists Christine Cassano and Rossitza Todorova at New City Studio. This exhibition features mixed media sculptural works and drawings! Cassano work uses elements of the biological and the technological to speak about a future imperfect. Todorova’s work explores the combinations of urban decay and natural transformation. Each artist examines the ideas of time, origin, and memory, resulting in a powerful new collection of work. New City Studio is located at 1300 N. central Avenue, Phoenix. For more information visit http://www.newcitystudio.org/.

Beth Ames Swartz solo exhibition Tikkun Olam: Repairing the World at the newly renovated Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center. Swartz’s exhibition features works from several seminal series that span over 50 years, many from the artists own collection selected by guest curator, Robert Pela. Each series underscores the philosophical, human and environmental concerns of the artist rather then a specific visual style. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is located at 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix 85004. For more information visit www.azjhs.org.

Modified Arts in partnership with Amy Young and Perihelion Arts showcase the joint exhibition of Los Angles based artist Charles Swenson and Arizona based artist David Dauncey in Tooth + Nail. “Veterans of their respective scenes, Dauncey and Swenson combine to show what a contemporary portrait practice can be, evolving the form to fit their animated and hyperreal visions,” states Modified Arts. Tooth + Nail will be on display at Modified Arts from January 20 through February 11, 2017. Modified is located at 407 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix in the heart of Roosevelt Row district. For more information visit http://modifiedarts.org.

Herberger Theater Gallery at Arizona Center features the “Tiny Art Exhibit” focusing on wonderful artwork that is 12"x12" or smaller. This exhibition features a diverse group of 63 Arizona based artists curated by A O and Connie Tucker. A wonderful exhibition featuring an eclectic group of artists and a diverse selection of work. The Herberger Theater Gallery is located at the Arizona Center at 455 N. 3rd Street, Suite 120, Phoenix. For more information visit http://www.herbergertheater.org/community/herberger-galleryarizona-center/.

Man + Nature the solo exhibition of mixed media artist Aileen Frick at the monOrchid. Her latest collection of work “aims to explore the relationship between man and nature”, going on to say, “I chose to focus on man working in harmony with the environment.” Showcasing her unique style that brilliantly blends collage and painting to create original and powerful works that are inspired by current events. The monOrchid is located at 214 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix in the Roosevelt Row District. For more information visit http://aileenfrick.com.

POP! An Art Show is a captivating group exhibition of six local artists, including Anthony Banayat, Daniel Shepherd, Grant Wiggins, FunWow, Megan Koth and Lyndel Palermo. This exhibition centers on the popular and iconic movement of “Pop Art”, reimagined with a contemporary twist, curated by Laura Dragon. {9} The Gallery is located in the heart of Grand Avenue arts district at 1229 Grand Avenue, Phoenix. For more information visit http://www.9thegallery.com/. *All images courtesy and copyright of artists and galleries.