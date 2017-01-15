Off the Page & Daniel Martin Diaz Shine at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum

Literature, photography, poetry, and the city serve as exciting subjects for the current exhibitions at the Mesa Contemporary Art Museum while rediscovering downtown Mesa!

It’s time to head to downtown Mesa and enjoy several unique exhibitions including “Paradise Lost” from Daniel Martin Diaz, Dina Goldstein’s Disillusioned, “Alternative Beauty: The Work Of Karen Jilly: A Twenty-Five Year Survey” and “Off the Page: Contemporary Art” only on display a few more weeks! Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum offers an incredible selection of exhibitions throughout the year, along with a diverse art collection.

Tucson based artist Daniel Martin Diaz relies on historical references to create his iconic mystical imagery and old world style and his solo exhibition “Paradise Lost” features “a visual interpretation inspired by John Milton’s epic poem, highlighting ten drawings illustrating the “Fall of Man” as well as “War in Heaven” utilizing allegory. They have also released a limited edition print by Diaz printed by Santo Press exclusively released by Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum to accompany his exhibition titled “The Messenger” available. This exhibition will be on display through January 15, 2017 in the SRP Gallery.

“Disillusioned” features photographer and Pop Surrealist Dina Goldstein who is known for her “metaphorical and ironical photographs dealing with taboo social subjects. This exhibition highlights her acclaimed series “The Fallen” and “Princesses” that Goldstein states “challenges the “Happily ever after” fallacy often perpetuated by childhood fairytales, revealing the pragmatic realities of life”, while debuting her latest work. Her new series “Gods of Suburbia” examine faith through technology, science and secularism, which is showcased in the Project Room through January 22, 2017.

“Off The Page: Contemporary Art” is centered around literature books and the influence they have on our imagination, and have always served as a great resource for artists throughout time. "Off the Page looks at the influences literature continues to have on contemporary art and interconnected nature of visual, oral and written storytelling," states the MCMA website. Featured a diverse and interesting collection of Artists including: Anya Anti, Anne Coe, Kate Daudy, Adrian Dominic, Jeff Falk, Moira Hahn, Susan Jamison, Adonna Khare, Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz, José Rodolfo, Loaiza Ontiveros, Red Weldon Sandlin, Sondra Sherman and Stephanie Trenchard. Off The Page: Contemporary Art Influenced by Literature will be on view through January 22, 2017.

Showcasing a dazzling collection of work entitled “Alternative Beauty: The Work Of Karen Jilly: A Twenty-Five Year Survey”. Artist Karen Jilly’s career highlights beautiful paintings, drawings and prints of urban landscapes spotlighting intriguing architectural elements overlooked in a metropolitan setting. This fascinating exhibition "Focuses on the lines and structures created by freeway columns, telephone poles, and construction scaffolding, her images evoke a sense of time and transformation, and serve as a metaphor for the fragility of life," states the MCAM website. Opening Reception will take place on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 7 to 10pm featuring musical entertainment, light refreshments along with the opportunity to meet the artist Karen Jilly. This exhibition will be on display through March 19, 2017 in the South Gallery. For more information about Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum visit them online at http://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/museum/art/current. *All images courtesy and copyright on Artists and Mesa Contemporary Art Museum.