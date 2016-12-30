Cast Iron Sculpture Refreshingly Showcased at the Gallery at Scottsdale Public Library

Scottsdale Public Arts and Scottsdale Community College (SCC) have joined forces to present a compelling exhibition of cast iron sculpture.

“Concept to Completion: Western Cast Iron Arts Alliance Juried Exhibition of Cast Iron Sculpture” is a truly captivating group exhibition at the Gallery at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library. This diverse and captivating exhibition highlights both emerging and mid-career artists working with cast iron sculpture, juried by a distinguished panel of judges. The panel includes Mary Bates Neubauer, professor of art at Arizona State University, and Wendy Raisanen, the curator of exhibitions and collections at Scottsdale Public Art, who selected 33 local and nation-wide artists out of 111 applicants.

This artists selected to exhibit included: Bianka Alban, Robin Baker, David Barnum, Kurt Breshears, Brittany Clark, Dylan Collins, Tom Dahlseid and Leah Schretenthaler, Stephen Edstrom, Emily Eggert, Jeremy Entwistle, Amy Fill, Allison Garrett, Kim Gluscic, Robert Hartl, Hannah Jennings, Joel Kiser, Lauren KochChristyn Overstake, Christen Parker, Laura Phelps Rogers, Stacey Rathert, Danielle Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Rick Rosenberg, Dave Seiler, Janet Shagam, Luke Sides, Herrick Smith, Rich Stewart, Durant Thompson and Clayton Walter.

Upon entering the Gallery you are immediately struck by intriguing surfaces, unusual shapes, and vibrant textures highlighted in cast iron by skilled sculptors from across the country. This is a wonderful exhibition for all ages offering an excellent variety of artwork. It is a great way to introduce children and adults to spectacular local contemporary art. Such an amazing job by these talented artists, creating some beautiful and fascinating artworks that truly engage the senses through the unique combinations of excellent textures, unusual shapes and skilled sculpting. This was such a wonderful joint project with an excellent message to share with the community all while supporting local artists and their artistic endeavors.

Great job Scottsdale Public Art for giving artists the opportunity to showcase their artwork and engage us on so many levels! Scottsdale Public Art focuses on “bringing engaging artistic, visual, and educational experiences to the public—building community through free, accessible, quality exhibitions”. “Concept to Completion: Western Cast Iron Arts Alliance Juried Exhibition of Cast Iron Sculpture” is only view until Saturday, December 30th, 2016 in the Gallery @ The Library is located at 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale. For more information for this exhibition or Scottsdale Public Art visit them online at: http://www.scottsdalepublicart.org/temporary-art/exhibitions/concept-to-completion-western-cast-iron-arts-alliance-student-and-professio. *All images are courtesy and copyright of Scottsdale Public Art and the artists mentioned.