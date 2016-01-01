Rembrandt Quiballo Creates Entrancing Artwork from Prevalent Mass Media Imagery

Tempe based artist Rembrandt Quiballo creates evocative works of art that explore mass media and its effects on social and political history and lives.

His latest body of work New Myths, features mass produced images that are saturated by television, film and the Internet, which the artist says greatly influencing our perception of the world and our values. The artist’s method transforms endlessly replicated images from mass media into exceptional works of art. The work was created by appropriating images from mass media, which he then manipulates digitally, printing digital composites onto transparency paper then utilizing an image transfer technique collaging and layering several of these transparent prints onto acrylic glass or archival paper. “My work attempts to subvert this prevailing apparatus by using components from mass media to critique and construct new myths”, says Quiballo.

Rembrandt Quiballo was born in the Philippines, briefly living in Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, and eventually immigrating with his family to the United States. Quiballo was formally trained in the arts receiving his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Painting and Photography as well as a Bachelors in Philosophy from the University of Arizona. He went on to receive his Masters of Fine Arts in Photography from Arizona State University in 2012. Quiballo was recently awarded the prestigious Contemporary Forum Award and Artist Grant giving him the incredible opportunity of exhibiting his work at the Phoenix Art Museum this past summer. His artwork has been featured in numerous publications both in print and online including Arizona Republic, The Arts Beacon, Phoenix New Times, and Superstition Review, just to name a few.

He has exhibited at a variety of galleries across the valley including Eye Lounge Gallery, Shemer Art Center, Tilt Gallery, and Tucson Museum of Art, just to name few. Quiballo recently exhibited his work New Myths in Bokeh Gallery at the monOrchid this past September, receiving rave reviews for originality and technique. Currently he is working with Fine Art Complex 1101 in Tempe and he recently exhibited work in “The Machine Kills” group exhibition, along with new work featured in a special group exhibition "Amid the Grid" at Eye Lounge in downtown Phoenix. For more information about artist Rembrandt Quiballo visit him online at http://www.rembrandtquiballo.com. *Images are courtesy and copyright of the artist Rembrandt Quiballo and Nicole Royse.