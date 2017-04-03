Nominate a Charity for Nonprofit of the Year

Page 1 of 2

AZ Foothills is proud to present the first annual Nonprofit of the Year Contest in its 20th year as the Valley’s number one luxury lifestyle brand. Over the last two decades AZ Foothills has been honored to support dozens of charity organizations and fundraising efforts, donating millions of dollars in media. In an effort to continue its spirit of giving, AZ Foothills will award a $100,000 media sponsor package to the Nonprofit of the Year competition winner. The Nonprofit of the Year contest will recognize hundreds of incredible charitable groups Valley-wide. Voting will begin on AZFoothills.com April 3, 2017 and run through May 26, 2017. Supporters may vote once per day, per e-mail address for their charity of choice.

AZ Foothills continues to deliver on its promise to be "more than a magazine" by producing Arizona’s most highly anticipated and well received contests. Nonprofit of the Year joins AZ Foothills other popular signature competitions including Best of Our Valley, Face of Foothills Model Search, and Dog Days of Summer Cutest Dog. Online, AZFoothills.com is one of the top ten thousand most visited websites in the US with more than 3.8 million monthly impressions. On social media AZ Foothills also remains number one with more than 400,000 followers combined, far surpassing any other media company in the state. The publications overwhelming reach will allow visibility for Nonprofit of the Year participants like never before.