Gallery Andrea Debuts Spring Ladies Show

Peruse this month’s Spring Ladies exhibition highlighting featured artist Joanna Zjawinska along with the gallery’s signature style floral artworks by Andrea de Kerpely-Zak and Andrea Zakrzewski.

Zjawinska creates fantastic paintings centering on strong, confident and stylish woman, that transports her viewers “to worlds of fantasy and elegance in images that explore complex, passionate relationships,” states the artist. She is originally from Poland where she was traditionally trained in the arts, receiving her Masters of Fine Arts Degree from the Warsaw Academy. Her work is widely collected and can be found in many prestigious private and public collections including the National Museum in Torun, Poland; the Polish Institute of New York; Elizabeth Arden, San Francisco and Nordstrom, Inc., in Seattle.

Owner and artist Andrea de Kerpely-Zak is known for her colorful and delicate impressionist flowers, which the artist says symbolizes freedom and healing. For over 35 years Andrea de Kerpely-Zak has been creating and exhibiting her artworks. Her works are published with Georgia O’Keeffe and featured in Arizona Highways, Home and Garden and featured on television. Andrea de Kerpely-Zak works are called, "Healing," and have been commissioned for the likes of Pope John Paul II. Daughter and gallery partner, Andrea Zakrzewski paints akin to her mother in a palette knife style in a loose impressionistic style, inspired by the impressionists such as Monet and Van Gogh but her biggest inspiration is her mother.

Gallery Andrea will host a reception this Thursday, May 4th, 2017 during the weekly Scottsdale Artwalk reception from 7pm to 9pm where visitors are invited to meet the artists and explore the striking Spring Ladies show. This special exhibition will be on display through May 31, 2017 with more information about this show or the gallery available online at artandrea.com. Gallery Andrea has been a staple of the Scottsdale art scene in Old Town Scottsdale’s Gallery District since 2004 and it is owned and operated by international artist Andrea de Kerpel and her daughter Andrea Zakrzewski. Gallery Andrea showcases diverse variety of artwork and styles, in addition to a small rooster of artists that are local, national and international. The gallery is located at 7019 E. Main Street, Scottsdale and they are open six days a week from 11am until 5pm, closed only on Sunday. *All images are courtesy and copyright of Gallery Andrea.